Countess of Wessex flips through late Queen's book of condolence during Ethiopia trip

The Countess of Wessex looked pensive as she leafed through a book of condolences for the beloved Queen during her trip to Ethiopia today.

Sophie, 57, sported an elegant two-tone ensemble as she flipped through the pages of the British ambassador’s residence in the East African nation in Addis Ababa.

Prince Edward’s wife appeared emotional as she looked through the tributes to the late monarch, who passed away last month.

She was pictured with Ambassador Dr. Alastair McPhail as she sat behind an ornate desk, presented with a cup of tea, to take in the book.

In one picture, she appeared to read a message from an ambassador, Victor Adeleke, apparently written on September 12 – just days after the Queen’s passing.

In his note, he wrote: ‘The world will surely miss you! Mother of His Majesty King Charles.

He continued: ‘On behalf of all the members of the Embassy of Nigeria, here in Addis, we say good-bye to your Lordship. Rest in perfect peace.’

The royal wore a chic charcoal gray blazer for the engagement with stylish lapels.

The countess teamed it with a white scoop-neck top, opting for simple accessories including a pendant necklace and a ring.

She swept her blonde locks back in a messy bun, showing off her elegant waves for volume.

Sophie and the late monarch enjoyed an extremely close relationship and she has been seen emotional on a number of occasions following the Queen’s death.

Sophie, who has been visibly emotional after losing her beloved ‘mother’, spoke to the Queen every day. The picture: The Queen and Sophie in 2019

The pair only became close in 2002 in the wake of the Queen losing her mother and sister within a short period of time.

The source said the Queen trusted Sophie a lot and they shared a sense of humour.

They also claimed that she enjoyed their chats and laughs as she used to do the same with her sister.

The Countess of Wessex and the Queen were brought closer by the deaths of Sophie’s mother in 2005 and Prince Philip last year.

Amid the media attention drawn to Harry and Meghan, the source claimed Sophie’s common sense was “welcomed” by the Queen.

It comes as Sophie stunned in a blue yesterday as she continued her visit to Botswana.

She attended a reception for entrepreneurs from businesses in the southern African nation at Westminster House, the British High Commissioner’s residence, in Gaborone.

The mother-of-two stunned in a blue, white and pink patterned dress as she sampled products made by people from the country.

She was seen smelling preserves and taking a bite of local food, as well as inspecting hot sauce and fruit syrup.

This followed her meeting with the President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, earlier this week.

Last week Sophie also became the first member of the firm to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo on a trip that had been planned for months before the Queen’s death.

There, the Countess’s visit focused on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa’s World War, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition.

Sophie said last year that hearing survivors’ stories of sexual violence has taken her to ‘some very dark places’ during her work to raise awareness.

‘Every story I’m told pushes me forward. I feel obligated to let people know this is happening — it’s their story to tell and I support them, she added.