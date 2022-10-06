Countdown prodigy, 21, lifts lid on secrets behind record-breaking run after he applied at age 16

A record-breaking university student has revealed his secrets after winning all eight of his heat rounds on Countdown after he started watching the show while stuck in doors and battling agoraphobia.

Tom Stevenson, 21, from Burford, Shropshire, is currently studying English Literature and Media and Cultural Studies at the University of Worcester.

Last week Mr Stevenson made history on the show after achieving the highest ever score of 154 last week and he also set a record after solving the final riddle in just three seconds.

But he told MailOnline that his favorite moment of the series so far was his final show, when an excited host Colin Murray hoped he would claim the record eight heats.

He has collected 1,000 points across his eight appearances so far, stunning Rachel Riley, Susie Dent and Colin Murray in the process.

Mr. Murray said on the show: ‘A thousand points exactly and the first contestant ever not to lose a single round – Tom Stevenson, absolutely sensational,’ said Murray. ‘And the coolest customer through and through, amazing.’

Sir. Stevenson, from Burford, Shropshire, told MailOnline: ‘I’m delighted to have done so well. It wasn’t something I set out to do, I set out mainly to just have fun and just win one game.

‘The rest has really been a bonus. It’s been pretty surreal to be honest.

“I’m just glad to be back again every time.”

Tom Stevenson, 21, told MailOnline that the trick to the puzzle is to look for small words in the letters

Tom Stevenson, 21, solved the final Countdown riddle in just three seconds after his eighth appearance on the show

In his eight appearances so far, he has scored exactly 1,000 points – ahead of the quarter-finals

Tom Stevenson said he was inspired to appear on the show because he didn’t want his A-level results, three D grades, to ‘define him’

In a record-breaking episode, which was filmed in August but aired at 2.10pm on Thursday saw Mr Stevenson beat opponent Lauren Bowley 154 to 28

Tom Stevenson is hoping to appear on Countdown and is considering signing up for University Challenge

The young prodigy started watching Countdown after finishing his GCSEs after he was left housebound by agoraphobia, which often manifests as an extreme fear of leaving home.

He told MailOnline it was a very ‘tough time’ as he ‘wasn’t able to leave the house without feeling nauseous’.

He subsequently began watching shows including Countdown and the Wimbledon tournament to pass the time.

He said: ‘I’ve just got into Countdown a bit more, thought I did a reasonable job against the other contestants.

‘So I sent an application at 16, but it is the case with special shows that it can take a while to progress. I tried again and finally managed to get through this year.’

He received three Ds in his A-levels and has previously said he joined the show to ‘prove to myself that I shouldn’t let grades define my ability’.

On balancing his newfound fame with his university degree, Mr Stevenson said: ‘My announcements have been very active.

‘I’ve been back at uni for three weeks – and today I had to excuse myself from one of my lectures to answer a phone call from BBC Breakfast.

And I was late for my talk this morning because I was talking to BBC Radio 4.

‘But my teacher was very understanding. She said “that’s the first”.’

He added: ‘One of the funniest moments was the last episode because there was just a good vibe in the studio on the day.

‘Colin was incredibly excited at the prospect of me breaking this record. He was more dedicated than me. The TV didn’t quite show Colin’s excitement.

“I was very lucky in a way because all the people were nice people and good sports.”

Asked online where he is going after his success on the show, he told his Twitter followers he was ‘hopeful’ to appear on Pointless and is considering joining Worcester’s first ever University Challenge team.

He hopes to become an English teacher after completing his degree this year.

Stevenson joked that he is ‘glad my face is off the telly for a few months’ after the broadcast of his eighth win, which was filmed in August.

But he shared some exclusive tips for future Countdown hopefuls about the secrets behind his success.

He advises everyone to look for prefixes and suffixes in the word rounds, including those like ‘-tion’, ‘-ing’, ‘-less’. Sir. Stevenson said: ‘It can easily turn your four letter word into a six or seven letter word.’

For the number rounds, he suggests memorizing times tables, including those for 25, 50, and 75, and learning division multiplication.

There are fewer quick tips to help with the puzzle, like “you either see it or you don’t.”

But he added that viewers should look for prefixes and suffixes, and if that’s not the case, look for smaller words that can be within a larger word.

He quickly gained fans online after his dominant performances and honesty about his mental health issues.

The 21-year-old from Burford, Shropshire delighted the Channel 4 show’s hosts Colin Murray (pictured), Rachel Riley and Susie Dent with her impressive performance

Maths whiz Rachel Riley applauds Stevenson’s performance after he easily solved a number problem

Stevenson said he only became interested in the show after studying for his GCSEs after being left housebound by agoraphobia

After his latest appearance on the show yesterday, one Twitter user said: ‘Best thing about Covid is I get to watch Countdown every day! What a show! Tom Stevenson is a legend!’

Another wrote: ‘Wonderful to see Tom Stephenson break the 1000 point record. Congratulations!’

Another added: ‘I was on the edge of my seat! Congratulations to Tom.’

Meanwhile, potential contestants joked that they could finally apply to go on the show in the safe knowledge that Mr Stevenson would not appear in a future series.

One said: ‘I’m going to miss Tom. Possibly my favorite contestant ever, but can now happily apply to stay knowing he won’t be there!’

He told earlier The times: ‘I’m really shocked but I’ve had a great time and thanks to the crew on and off camera. It’s all been fantastic. I can highly recommend it.’

He added on Twitter: ‘I have to lay in a dark room after all this now!’

Famous Countdown word expert Susie Dent tweeted that this week had been ‘one of the most memorable weeks of my thirty years on Countdown.’

He is next to film one of the series’ quarter-finals on October 18.

Should he progress, the semi-final and final will both be recorded on 19 October.

He can also appear in the Champion of Champions series scheduled for 2023 if he wins this year’s competition.