Countdown of chaos that pushed Liz Truss to drop tax cut for top earners

When Liz Truss sat down in the BBC studios in Birmingham to give an interview to kick off her first Tory conference as leader, her message could not have been clearer.

Asked directly by Laura Kuenssberg if she would go ahead with scrapping the 45p top rate, the Prime Minister said: ‘Yes… it’s part of an overall package to make our tax system simpler and lower.’

Mrs Truss’s argument was that the Government had simply failed to “lay the groundwork” for the move.

But even then the tectonic plates in the Conservative Party seemed to be shifting, perhaps suggested by her remark that Kwasi Kwarteng made the tax rate decision.

Sacked minister Michael Gove had been on the same program minutes earlier and warned that ‘errors’ in the emergency budget needed to be ‘corrected’.

After Mrs Truss spoke, his judgment was even more scathing, suggesting the “inadequate recognition” of the level of change needed.

Mrs Truss confirmed the u-turn on the abolition of the 45p rate this morning

Sir. Kwarteng stressed the decisions had been made with the prime minister, while saying he was ‘repentant’ and ‘owned’ the embarrassing turn of events

Michael Gove – who has a history of swinging the political knife after turning on David Cameron over Brexit before burning Boris Johnson’s first leadership bid in 2016 – embarked on an epic round of appearances at events on the fringes of the conference

He accused Ms Truss of not having a mandate to cut the top rate because she had not mentioned it in her leadership campaign.

He suggested he was ready to vote against the budget legislation and warned it would be impossible to explain to voters why those earning more than £150,000 were given a tax cut while benefits were cut in real terms.

Mr. Mr Gove’s maneuvering was rejected by Ms Truss’s allies such as Iain Duncan Smith.

Public and private ministers still tried to hold the line, stressing that getting rid of the top rate was the right thing to do financially.

At 11.40am, CCHQ sent embargoed journalists extracts previewing the chancellor’s speech today, including the line that the government must ‘stay the course’ with its plans.

Chief Minister for the Treasury Chris Philp boldly told a lunchtime event that he would give the Budget ‘9.5 out of 10’ – despite the fall in the pound and skyrocketing government debt costs.

But nerves began to show, especially when it became clear that the group of rebel MPs went far beyond the usual suspects and Rishi Sunak supporters – even if many of them had not supported Mrs Truss.

Insiders speculated that 70 Tory MPs could be ready to oppose the Finance Bill, despite threats that they would be kicked out of the party.

Even her economist allies expressed alarm. Julian Jessop tweeted: ‘It’s hard to think of anything more toxic than cutting the real value of benefits while cutting the top rate of income tax to 40p.’

A minister told MailOnline that the vote on the Finance Bill could be held as late as January to give the party time to cool down.

Sir. Kwarteng is due to lay out a full fiscal plan on November 23, along with the much-requested OBR forecasts. But the abolition of the top interest rate was not supposed to happen until April.

The parliamentary process means that a resolution must be adopted within 10 meeting days of a financial statement, but it does not have to cover all fiscal measures in one package.

The Finance Bill can wait another 30 days before receiving its second reading from MPs – crunch vote.

However, Labor could have forced a vote on an opposition day, which the government might have struggled to ignore. Tory rebels had considered siding with Labour.

By evening, the situation was slipping out of control quickly. Former ministers Damian Green and Andrew Bowie were among those who broke cover as rebels.

Grant Shapps, the influential ex-transport secretary, delivers another blow by complaining that tax policy was “tin-eared”.

The final decision was apparently made at a meeting between Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng in her Hyatt Hotel suite.

Chris Philp, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy in the Treasury, bristled when challenged on Sky News about sniping that he had come up with the policy

As politicians and journalists dined and drank together in Birmingham, it didn’t take long to leak out.

And after the confirmation early this morning, the blame game came into effect.

‘I wouldn’t describe it as my idea, no,’ he said, adding: ‘These are broad-based discussions, lots of people are involved, the decisions are made by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. I was one of many involved in those discussions.’

He also offered another hostage to fortune by insisting there will be no more U-turns on the budget package – something Mr Kwarteng himself was notably unwilling to do.