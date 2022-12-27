Councils told to drop ‘vacancy tax’ push and fix Sydney’s broken high streets

He said the solution was to speed up that process and approve more residential development above and a nearby commercial strip. This had happened with some success in downtown Wollongong, he added. Loading “You don’t want a main street that dies at 4 or 5 in the afternoon,” Lamont said. “A higher density, changes in the type of housing, is a good thing because you have a customer base that is closer to your store. The days of driving 12 to 20 miles for that unique retail offer versus what you buy online are over.” Lamont said it was naive to assume that behind every empty storefront were five or six small businesses desperate for a rental. In reality, he said, the market showed that many high streets had highly duplicated retail offerings that were not sustainable. The Small Business Commission also encourages municipalities to activate main streets through pop-up shops, temporary arts and culture installations, co-working spaces, multiple occupancies, and extended business hours.

But those trying to revive tired main streets are still finding it difficult. Judith Treanor founded The Pop-Up Collective about five years ago to encourage collaborative use of commercial and retail space. The pop-ups it helps typically ask to “rent” a store for about six weeks, sometimes longer, usually at reduced rent, but sometimes full price. Judith Treanor says more needs to be done to encourage pop-up shops on Sydney’s high streets. Credit:steven siewert “I’ve never gone to an agent and said, ‘I want this for free,’” says Treanor. But he discovered that most homeowners aren’t interested in popups. “They name the amount of money and you just go, ‘That’s crazy.’ The officers seem to get it…but then the owners hit them with a brick wall.” Treanor currently has a pop-up store in Chatswood Chase that will close on December 30, after opening in October. You would like to move to a main street, ideally Oxford or Crown streets in Darlinghurst before WorldPride.