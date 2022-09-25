Councils are offering smaller allotments patches as cost of living crisis fuels grow-your-own trend

<!–

They look invariably British as a cup of tea, queuing on the bus and whining about the weather.

But the world of allotments and their gardeners is undergoing an upheaval from the ground up.

With demand booming, municipalities are shrinking their plots – some are now 80 times smaller than the traditional 240 square feet once intended to feed a family of four.

Providers often offer half- or quarter-sized spaces — and even “microplots” as small as three square feet, according to a study by the Association for Public Sector Excellence (APSE).

Nearly two-thirds of municipalities have reduced the size of their allotments and only 21 percent offer old-style plots of 240 square meters.

It comes after calls from the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock to allocate lots to tackle waiting lists. Those lists have been fueled by the cost of living crisis and the desire to grow your own healthy fruits and vegetables.

Nearly nine in ten municipalities – 87 percent – report an increase in the number of applications for lots and some 180,000 people are waiting nationwide.

Nearly six in 10 municipalities have an average waiting time of more than 18 months — up from 34 percent last year, the APSE study found. A third of authorities have more than 1,000 people on their waiting lists – an increase of just 8 percent in 2019. Nottingham City Council had the highest number – 6,845 – waiting last year, another survey shows.

The average in the UK was two years and eight months. But Londoners can last much longer. In Camden, the average was 17 and a half years.

In London’s Havering borough, which offers three-square-foot plots, Andy Skeggs, of Hornchurch and District Allotments and Gardening Society, said it had many applicants who had no experience. “So in the last two or three months we’ve split allotments into ‘starter lots’,” he added. “And we’re really impressed with the progress people have made who have never had allotments before.”

Others offering smaller plots include Brighton and Hove City Council, Felixstowe in Suffolk and Purley on Thames in Berkshire, who charge just £10 a year. Diane Appleyard, 66, of Bristol, has a quarter size municipal lot. She said: ‘I love the sense of achievement of growing soft fruits and vegetables such as broccoli, kale, sweetcorn, pumpkin and string beans. I’d love to have a full-sized plot, but there never is.’

APSE report author Wayne Priestley said: ‘Since Covid, people have seen allotments as a haven for fresh air, exercise and a little dirt under their fingernails and now food prices are a big factor.’