Council workers stumble on decomposing body of Hongli Qi, at Blaxlands Ridge Sydney

CCTV footage of his Sydney apartment released by investigators on May 11

Police said Qi was likely murdered and has a history of crime and drug delivery

The body was identified as Hongli Qi, who was last seen alive by his family in May

Pictured: Hongli Qi, 28

The decomposing body of a missing 28-year-old man has been found in bushland by council officials after the drug dealer’s last moments were captured on CCTV footage.

The remains of Hongli Qi – who? had a criminal history of drug delivery – were discovered by workers ’50 meters from the road in a dense forest’ with investigators fearing he was murdered.

Homicide detectives were notified of the horrific find around 10:30 a.m. on August 16, in which shocked workers on Packer Road in Blaxlands Ridge on Sydney’s northwestern outskirts called police.

“Obviously his body was placed there in the hopes no one would ever find it,” Chief Inspector Danny Doherty said.

“It (the body) was just lying on the floor and a council worker happened to go off the road to do some work and found it.”

Qi was last seen alive by his family on May 11 in Sydney City Hall at about 1pm – about 50 miles (80 km) from where his body was found.

Police have released CCTV footage showing him leaving his Macquarie St apartment complex in Sydney’s business district at approximately 6pm later that day, captured on video tapping his phone as he walked through the foyer.

Mr Qi, who moved to Australia from Vietnam as a child, was found wearing the same clothing as he was last seen on CCTV footage.

Police released CCTV footage (pictured) of him leaving a Macquarie St apartment complex in Sydney’s CBD on May 11.

He said the decomposition of Mr. Qi’s body made it difficult to determine how he died.

“The initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death,” he said.

“But because of the circumstances under which we found him and the circumstances under which he disappeared, we’re treating it like a murder investigation.”

Mr Qi was living in an apartment complex on Macquarie St in the CBD at the time of his death.

Detective Doherty said he was known to police with a criminal history of supplying drugs and had recently spent some time behind bars.

“Some of the lines of inquiry that are clear to investigators are his associates and his connections in their drug network,” Detective Doherty said.

Homicide detectives are calling on the public to investigate the suspicious death.

Detective Doherty said that Qi was known to the police and had a criminal history of drug supply and that it was a strong belief that he was the victim of foul play.

“Detectives want to talk to anyone who has spoken or seen Qi in the days and weeks before he was last seen,” he said.

“His disappearance was completely out of character.”

Detective Doherty said his body was more than 50 miles from where the 28-year-old was last seen, making it highly likely that he was murdered.

“We strongly believe that Hongli is the victim of foul play,” Detective Doherty said.

“Anyone with information that could help the detectives is urged to contact us so we can provide some answers and shut down Hongli’s family.”