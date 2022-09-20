Council raises concern as hordes of pop fans bombard village where Harry Styles had first kiss

A council has raised fears about the sheer numbers of teenagers flocking to their leafy Cheshire village to see the spot where pop sensation Harry Styles had his first kiss.

The former One Direction star, 28, has a legion of devoted fans around the world and a large following visit Holmes Chapel, the 5,000-population village where the singer grew up.

But the Cheshire East Council has expressed concern about the large number of young fans heading to the village.

The main concern is that large numbers of people are walking along Macclesfield Road to visit the Twemlow Railway Viaduct, where Styles had once scribbled his name – although it has since been buffed – and where he had his first kiss.

Fans, all writing their names on the base of the viaduct, also flock to the ‘W Mandeville’ village bakery to buy a pastry and a tote bag, as Styles once had a side job there.

Councilor Andrew Kolker, who represents Holmes Chapel, expressed concerns at a Cheshire East Council meeting this week, saying something needed to be done about the viaduct’s ‘pilgrimage’ site. He said the road was particularly dangerous.

Conservative councilor Kolker raised eyebrows during a busy session of the council’s economy and growth committee when he spoke about the issue.

‘In Holmes Chapel we have a lot of teenagers, both girls and boys, who come to see the sights and sounds of Harry Styles, which is absolutely no problem. It’s wonderful to see them in Holmes Chapel,’ he said.

“However, we have two places that are a common pilgrimage site for these children and that is the viaduct [which] apparently has Harry’s name scribbled on it from his childhood – and that site is a popular teen site, as is the site of Harry’s first kiss.”

Cllr Kolker continued: ‘This is fine, except the A535 is an extremely busy road and it is a very, very dangerous road to walk along. It is an extremely dangerous road with very, very limited parking and footpaths.

“I just wonder if agents on this committee can look into this particular detail.”

Commission chairman Nick Mannion pointed out that Take That fans once came to Plumley Station in Plumley, Cheshire, when some of the band lived nearby.

Cllr Mannion added: ‘There was a big problem because there are no public facilities at Plumley train station.’

He told Cllr Kolker that the issue of the highways in Holmes Chapel is not a matter for the Economics Committee, but that “the police have the authority, if they deem it necessary, in consultation with the road authority, to overload vehicles parked in grassy villages.” stand, tackle’.

The bakery is the main stop for Harry Styles fans, as it welcomes its supporters with open arms – and even features a life-size cardboard cutout of Styles from his baking days with a loaf of bread.

Recent superfans Kaylee Abbotts, 21, and Danya D’Souza, 22, both from Brisbane, Australia, explained why they came to the village last June to coincide with seeing Styles in concert in Manchester.

“We had seen videos and pictures of people coming here so we thought while we were in Manchester we would come and see Harry’s hometown,” Danya said.

“There were hundreds of fans on the train and we met a lot of girls from America and Australia.

“It’s just been so much fun. We’ve never been to England so it was lovely to explore Manchester and Holmes Chapel.’

On the underside of the viaduct are messages scribbled with phrases such as: ‘Give love, choose love, always love everyone’.

‘I love you, thank you for being you, I’m so proud of you Harry’ are scribbled on the stones.

Melbourne superfan Annalese Gammell, 19, recently visited her mother Paula Gammell, 45, and spent $20,000 AUS dollars (around £11,731.36) for a three-week trip, watching Harry on all his UK dates and to Holmes Chapel went.

Annalese said, ‘I’ve been a fan since One Directors, I just love Harry. He is… everything.

Mother Paula said: ‘Yes, it cost a lot of money, but she missed her 18th and 19th birthdays because of the lockdowns in Australia. We had originally booked tickets to all of his performances in Australia but when they canceled we thought let’s make it up and go to the UK instead.”