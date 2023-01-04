Council criticized for decision to install 60 eyesore bollards outside a primary school in Birmingham

The bollards stretch for 50 meters in the Northfield area of ​​the city

Birmingham residents said the posts are an “unnecessary eyesore”.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A municipality has been criticized for their ‘clumsy’ decision to bizarrely place dozens of traffic bollards outside a primary school.

Birmingham residents are scratching their heads after the 60 posts were placed along the A38 Bristol Road between Longbridge and Northfield.

Seeing bollards, some compared it to a World War II German defense line, others to a slalom ski run – while some said trees could have done the same job.

Local residents claim the traffic calming measures are an “unnecessary eyesore” and could prove even more dangerous for cyclists, pedestrians and other road users.

They showed up about 18 months ago outside Meadows Primary School, which seats about 700 children.

But after a video of the sprawling 50-metre (164 ft) stretch was shared on social media this week, many locals began labeling it a complete waste of taxpayers’ money.

Residents have complained about bollards on a sidewalk in Birmingham being used to stop parking near the school

About 18 months ago, 60 bollards were installed as a traffic calming measure outside Meadows Primary School

Neighbors who live in the area also revealed how they were just as confused by the decision to put up three rows of 60 bollards – instead of just one fence.

Mum-of-one Jessica Grant, 38, who lives nearby, said: ‘They popped up out of the blue about 18 months ago and everyone was just a little baffled.

“We are all for road safety around a primary school, but this looks like a weird slalom of poles more suited to the Winter Olympics.

‘A simple fence or some barriers along the side of the road could have been done, but that is still more expensive.

“It is also an absolute eyesore and if anything could prove more dangerous to cyclists or pedestrians trying to navigate it.

‘Delivery drivers couldn’t park either and I hear that parents have also had problems.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere else.”

A mother who lives near the bollards said they are like “a weird slalom of poles more suited to the Winter Olympics”

Residents claim the traffic calming measures are an ‘unnecessary eyesore’ and could prove even more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians

Another resident, who declined to be named, added: “Serious questions need to be put to the council. It’s miserable. Who the hell thought this was a good idea?

“We have had problems with parking near the school, but this is an unnecessary eyesore and a complete overkill on the part of the council.

“The first row closest to the road I sort of understand, but the rest is just weird.”

Earlier, the World Bollard Association tweeted an image of some bollards outside a store in Asia with the caption, “There’s no such thing as too many bollards.”

A web user replied with images of the Birmingham stretch, writing: ‘The A38 between Longbridge and Northfield (Birmingham) seems to agree.’

One person commented, “Trees would serve the same purpose and you know, they look good doing it.”

Another added, “Ah, another local government resorting to this ridiculous solution to much bigger infrastructure problems.”

A third said: ‘For the love of god, and all that is holy. Why?’

A spokesman for Birmingham City Council said: ‘We regularly receive complaints from residents about careless and dangerous parking outside the school.

“We are working with the school to address this behavior and encourage walking and cycling where appropriate, but unfortunately the number of bollards in place shows the magnitude of the problem.

‘We continue to encourage parents to consider other forms of transport and to take this into account when dropping children off at school.’