Could YOU pass the MR James test?

Christmastide is the time of ghosts, when the veils between reality and the Otherworld are thin, or so the ancients believed. So the perfect time to take on a spooky challenge.

Before the miracle of the child born to take away the sins of the world and the arrival of Christianity to Britain, parties here flared up in Norse whoops, symbolizing the sun’s return journey. In the icy forests of the Celtic solstice, the oak king of light defeated the holly king of darkness.

Beyond that ancient firelight (and behind our lit windows and decorations today), strange presences move in the shadows. They’re the old souls of the magic of Christmas, and we’ve always answered them with stories – the creepier the better.

The spirits descend to us through the ghostly visitors of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: they manifest in that joyful excitement, half fear, half delight, which signals the presence of mystery beyond the world we know.

And now I wonder if ghosts and ghosts are gathering in the icy darkness outside as I prepare for a test that is guaranteed to give goosebumps.

I am about to place myself in the power of a master pursuer, the English author and medieval scholar MR James (1862-1936) – a writer who can send shivers down a sunny day.

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve avoided scary movies, chilling stories, and ghost stories. I’m usually calm in real danger, but the supernatural makes me jumpy like a cat.

The rules of the ‘MR James Test’ are simple. You must read one of his ghost stories by the light of a single candle in an abandoned house in an empty room, with your back to an open door.

You will fail the challenge if you become so nervous that you have to turn around and look over your shoulder.

And so I start. The ghosts of our old home in West Yorkshire seem to gather around my flickering candle. Outside, between black rocks and crags, the night is alive with the rustling and murmuring of the nearby stream. Water and stone are the only great forces here, I’ve always thought – or are they?

We live in a wooded valley, where owls are chased, traversed by ancient trails and overlooked by the brow of the Pennines.

My family has always thought this an easy and nice old house, but tonight I’m alone.

The kettle makes a reassuring murmur – I turn it off. The house is suddenly silent.

The story I’ve chosen is Oh, Whistle, And I’ll Come To You, My Lad, in which a young academic takes a room in a haunted hotel on the East Coast.

James would have liked this old house. On the night we moved in I could feel and hear the spirit of the place.

In front of the fire in the drawing room is a strange pit covered with an old grate. That first night I poured a splash of wine: an involuntary pagan ritual.

All night the house creaked, the mind clearly disturbed by our arrival, curious and palpable.

Since then we feel safe here. . . but there’s always been something about that hearth hole under the grate.

I’ve locked the doors. It’s time to start. I think of Ouija boards, poltergeists and the mysteries of the night. I feel a light flush over my shoulders and in my cheeks. Now there is only the soft ticking of the kitchen clock.

When I was a kid I was always afraid of pictures on certain book covers – I would never have tolerated the picture I pick up now. The cover is lurid orange and the image is of a skull. Collected ghost stories by MR James.

I turn to Oh, Whistle, and I come to you, my boy.

There’s a sound and my heart is beating! What is it? I’m freezing. There it is again! Just the radiator, contracting as it cools? I hope so.

The story describes Professor Parkins of the fictional St James’s College, who is ‘young, neat and precise in speech’.

The holidays are approaching and Parkins, disapproving of those who take the supernatural seriously, plans to stay at the haunted Globe Inn in a town called Burnstow.

One of Parkins’ colleagues tells him that there is a ruined tomb on the nearby beach. Parkins casually mentions that the only available room in the hotel still has a bed.

As the scene shifts to the Globe Inn, the reader is ready to jump at the slightest sound. And, as I read, there is the slightest noise – something moves out behind the old sash window.

Is it a cat? There is a sound: small taps on the window. It must be the rain or dead leaves, I tell myself.

I’m already struggling not to look behind me. My legs suddenly feel cold as I continue reading.

While walking on the beach, Parkins has found an ancient brass whistle, engraved in Latin, buried in the sand in ruins he has learned were left behind by the Knights Templar, the secretive Catholic military order founded in the 12th century.

On his way back to the hotel, with the whistle in his pocket, Parkins has the impression of a figure far away on the beach, running towards him but somehow failing to approach.

Now Parkins is in his room cleaning the flute. He empties the sand out the window.

“The night was clear and bright. . . and he paused to look out to sea and saw a late wanderer stationed on the bank before the inn.”

How brilliant James is – that bum ‘stationed’; the verb is completed. We suspect that the running figure and the figure outside Parkins’ room may be one and the same.

A spectral observer has arrived and is stationed.

I am now right with Parkins. He’s blowing the whistle!

“As soft as it was, he felt it should be audible for miles around.”

Suddenly he imagines a vision at night of a wide, dark expanse, with a fresh wind, and in the middle a lone figure.

Parkins blows the whistle again. No, no, I want to tell him!

‘What a force the wind can raise in a few minutes! What a huge gust of wind! There! I knew window mounting was useless! Ah! I thought so – both candles out. It’s enough to tear the room apart.’

There is no wind outside when I read. But there are tingling sensations on the back of my skull.

Parkins tries to sleep. Closing his eyes, he sees a terrified man running down the beach, pursued by a pale and diabolical figure that seems to be ducking and searching, as if sniffing at him, before darting forward at hideous speed.

Honestly, I could use a whiskey, and some warm electric light, and the heat back on – but James has me in his grip.

The next day, another hotel guest, a retired colonel, advises Parkins to throw the whistle into the sea.

One maid comments that he seems to have slept in both beds in his room, though Parkins is sure he was not disturbing the other.

Returning to the Globe after a day of golf, Parkins and the Colonel encounter a terrified little boy who describes a bizarre figure waving at him through a window of the hotel – the window of Parkins’ room.

It is at this point that I crack and look behind me. The light in our kitchen is off, but I’m overcome with fear.

Oh, Whistle, And I’ll Come To You, My Lad is just too good and too scary – it would be wrong to tell you what happens next.

When I’m done, I lean back and my gaze drifts to the grate that covers the strange space beneath our hearth.

Our boy’s grandmother stayed overnight while we were away. She decided to clean up the mysterious hole.

Inside, under a layer of ashes, she found something as uncanny as Parkins’s whistle–a clay figure, roughly made, as if made by a child, with stubby and primitive limbs.

It resembled what was once called a fetish, perhaps an amulet or a small household god. I hastily returned it to its resting place and respectfully placed it in its tomb of ashes.

Tonight I definitely failed the MR James test, but by doing it, by giving the ghosts of Christmas a chance to make themselves felt, I feel like I’ve paid homage to an older, stranger world that gathers there every night, beyond the pane of glass – and for the world’s greatest ghost storyteller.