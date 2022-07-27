Could Trump Face Criminal Charges?
The biggest question posed by the special committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol bombing was: Will the Justice Department prosecute former President Donald J. Trump for his role in undoing the election? The question has become even more prominent with the news that federal prosecutors have begun questioning witnesses about Mr. Trump in their criminal investigation.
Legal commentators, lawmakers and average Americans all seem to have an opinion. To better understand this question and the issues surrounding it, The New York Times interviewed one of the last federal prosecutors to lead an investigation into Mr Trump’s conduct.
That prosecutor, Andrew Goldstein, was one of the lead investigators investigating whether Mr. Trump was trying to obstruct the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. In an interview with the New York Times podcast “The Daily,” Mr. Goldstein explained the obstacles to prosecution. Listen to the full interview here.
Here are some takeaways from that interview:
Prosecuting Trump would be harder than it looks.
Members of the House select committee — including Vice Speaker, Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney — have publicly read out the criminal code laws they believe Mr Trump violated, including obstructing an official proceedings of Congress. Mr Goldstein said that while the commission has done a good job mapping out potential crime, it is much more difficult to take a case to court.
In court, the standards for entering evidence are higher and prosecutors must prove allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. The case would also have to survive legal appeals that would likely go all the way to the Supreme Court.
“What happened on January 6 was without a doubt terrible for our country and for our democracy,” said Mr Goldstein. “You certainly wouldn’t want to look away when there’s criminal misconduct. But you also want to make sure that the things you bring are strong and are the right things to bring.”
There are legal hurdles to the most likely allegations.
There are three crimes that commission members and legal experts have said are most likely Mr Trump will be investigated:
1. Obstruction of official Congressional proceedings
2. United States Scams
3. Incendiary Conspiracy
Goldstein said there appears to be the most material for the first indictment, hindering official Congressional proceedings — in this case, the certification of the Electoral College vote that was interrupted on Jan. 6 when Trump supporters left the building. stormed.
To prove such a charge, prosecutors would have to show that Mr Trump had corrupt intent when he took an action intended to disrupt proceedings, meaning he knew he was doing something wrong. Mr Goldstein said there was probably enough evidence in the public record to prove corrupt intent, but finding action would be more challenging.
“Ultimately, I think the prosecutor still needs to point to an act — an action — that the president himself took, or had carried out, that itself would impede proceedings,” Mr Goldstein said.
A decision on Trump’s prosecution could have broader implications.
Even if prosecutors are able to meet these elements, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland would have to make an extraordinary decision: Is it in the interest of the country to press charges against a former president, in the especially against someone who might be a candidate for that again? office?
Such a prosecution could involve the Department of Justice in party politics in extraordinary ways.
“One of the things that the Justice Department needs to weigh in these kinds of situations is both the potential consequences of prosecution, but also the consequences of not prosecuting,” Mr Goldstein said.
“And here, partly because of the high profile of it all,” he continued, “if there was very clear evidence of a crime and it was kind of very simple and demonstrable, but the Justice Department walked out, there’s a real risk there.” that the American people think there are two legal systems, and that would be devastating to the department’s mission.”