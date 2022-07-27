Could Trump Face Criminal Charges?

To prove such a charge, prosecutors would have to show that Mr Trump had corrupt intent when he took an action intended to disrupt proceedings, meaning he knew he was doing something wrong. Mr Goldstein said there was probably enough evidence in the public record to prove corrupt intent, but finding action would be more challenging.

“Ultimately, I think the prosecutor still needs to point to an act — an action — that the president himself took, or had carried out, that itself would impede proceedings,” Mr Goldstein said.

A decision on Trump’s prosecution could have broader implications.

Even if prosecutors are able to meet these elements, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland would have to make an extraordinary decision: Is it in the interest of the country to press charges against a former president, in the especially against someone who might be a candidate for that again? office?

Such a prosecution could involve the Department of Justice in party politics in extraordinary ways.

“One of the things that the Justice Department needs to weigh in these kinds of situations is both the potential consequences of prosecution, but also the consequences of not prosecuting,” Mr Goldstein said.

“And here, partly because of the high profile of it all,” he continued, “if there was very clear evidence of a crime and it was kind of very simple and demonstrable, but the Justice Department walked out, there’s a real risk there.” that the American people think there are two legal systems, and that would be devastating to the department’s mission.”