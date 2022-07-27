Could Trump Face Criminal Charges?

You’re not someone that I know that well. I mean, during the Mueller investigation I showed up at your house to try and get you to talk. And I went to your door and, your doorbell was broken, and we knocked on the door and I could hear you and your family inside. And I was with a colleague of mine, and I turned to the colleague, and I said, you know what, this is too invasive, we’ve gone too far, this man is inside with his family. And we left.

Well, early in my career I was a writer for “Time” magazine. I decided to become a lawyer. And early in that career I was a federal prosecutor in Manhattan. I focused on public corruption cases. I became the chief of the public corruption unit at a time when we brought successful cases against several major New York political figures. But then I was asked to join the Mueller investigation, and I moved to Washington and worked on that for two years. And now I’m the head of the White Collar Practice at the law firm Cooley.

All right. Before we start tell us who you are. Like, who are you, why — what have you done in your career.

Look, there is a crime called conspiracy to defraud the United States, and it effectively means conspiring or agreeing with other people where the intent is to stop or obstruct the lawful function of the government using deceitful or dishonest means.

OK, so what about the charge of defrauding the public, defrauding the American people? It seems like just from watching it that there might be a lot of grist for a charge there. I’m thinking of Trump’s efforts to install loyalists at the Justice Department, him pressuring the Secretary of State of Georgia to come up with the exact number of votes that he needed to win that state. It certainly looks to many like he took these acts knowing that he lost the election but was still trying to overturn them anyway. Are those examples of actions that could be used to show that he was defrauding the American people?

I don’t think you need that much, but you need to be able to prove that the President had an agreement or that he joined a conspiracy to not just have the vote count be stopped but to use force or violence to stop it. And the evidence that’s out on the public record right now I don’t think would support that.

So you basically need, like, Donald Trump sitting down with the Oath Keepers and with, like, a map of the Capitol and saying, look, like, this is how you guys should break into the building to stop Pence from doing his certification.

You would not have to show that he committed violence himself. You’d have to show that he agreed with people who were going to use violence or who were planning to use violence to stop the electoral vote count from happening.

So for someone like Trump to be charged with that would that mean that the government would have to prove that he conspired with those individuals to use violence? Would you have to show that he told them to commit violence? Would you have to show that he actually committed violence himself?

It means agreeing with one or more other people to use force or violence to prevent the law from being carried out. Some of the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6 have been charged with this and it’s for their efforts and their plans to stop the counting of the electoral vote by force.

I think the three main potential crimes that people have talked about and that would be at issue here are, number one, obstruction of an official proceeding, number two, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and number three, depending on the evidence, seditious conspiracy.

Right. So that leads us to the January 6 hearings and a different set of circumstances because, of course, Trump is no longer President. Explain to me what crimes Donald Trump could be investigated for based on everything we’ve learned from the January 6 hearings.

That’s basically right. And the reason for that is that normally the first step that a prosecutor takes when deciding to bring a criminal charge against somebody is to determine for yourself whether that person is, in fact, guilty. And then you weigh the admissible evidence, you see can you actually prove this case in court, will it stand up on appeal. But here we weren’t dealing with an ordinary subject. The President is the head of the executive branch. Under Department of Justice policy the President cannot be charged with a crime while in office. And that is because simply charging him with a crime, just making the accusation, that would infringe on his ability to be President.

So you guys basically made a decision not to make a decision, to sort of let the facts speak for themselves and say, look, if after this man, Donald Trump, leaves office and the Justice Department wants to prosecute him, they can do that based on what we found. But we’re not going to make a decision. We’re not going to say whether we think he broke the law.

Well, ultimately we decided not to do what traditional prosecutors do when they’re considering bringing a criminal charge. We went down that road for a few different reasons. It was based on our understanding of the role of the president and our understanding of what we believe to be the proper role of a prosecutor.

And despite finding all of these things that, at the very least was not great behavior, you made a decision about what to do about whether Trump broke the law. What was that decision?

As we noted in our report, we found that the president’s conduct during the course of the investigation involved a series of actions that involved attacking the investigation, publicly and privately, trying to control the investigation from his position as President and within the White House. There were efforts in both public and private to encourage witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation. And so those were our predominant findings in terms of obstruction.

But you concentrated in the Mueller investigation on a narrow question — an important question, but a narrow question — of whether Trump had tried to impede that investigation, right?

The difficulty with that kind of a charge here is that it’s a little novel. Conspiracy to defraud is something that’s not itself novel, but applying it to this set of facts as I’ve seen it is something that has not clearly been done before.

michael schmidt

Well, then let’s get to that third charge the charge of obstructing an act of Congress. Define that for us.

andrew goldstein

The proceeding itself would be the proceeding on January 6 where Congress and the Vice President were going to certify the results of the 2020 election. And the crime would be doing something or conspiring with others to do something to obstruct that proceeding and to do it corruptly.

michael schmidt

How would you prove that someone obstructed an act of Congress or a congressional proceeding?

andrew goldstein

At the most basic level, you need two things. You need some action that would impede or would tend to impede the proceeding itself, and then you need corrupt intent. Intent is typically the hardest thing to show in a political corruption or an obstruction investigation. It requires showing that somebody was acting with an improper motive, that he was effectively conscious of wrongdoing at the time he took his action. And here there’s been a lot of evidence about the President’s advisors and lawyers and people from the Department of Justice telling the President that the election was over, that there wasn’t sufficient evidence of fraud to overturn the results of the election. And so that’s the kind of evidence that would get at the President’s intent as he’s continuing to push these claims of fraud even after having been told all of that. There’s evidence that he was told that Mike Pence did not have the power to, on his own, refuse to take part in the certification or to delay the certification of the votes and that he continued to push Pence to do that. And then there’s the evidence of his conduct on January 6 itself and some of the things he did not do while it was clear that the Capitol had been effectively under siege, and people were telling him to take actions, and he didn’t. All of those are things that would go to helping establish the President’s intent.

michael schmidt

OK, so there’s some evidence that could help establish intent here. But as you said, as a prosecutor, you would want to establish intent and action. What would be, putting the facts aside, which we’re not supposed to do in journalism, what would a clear cut example be of an action? If I said, make up an action that shows obstructing a congressional proceeding, what would that look like?

andrew goldstein

I think like, if, for example, if there is evidence that the President directed Mike Pence’s security detail to not let Pence go to the Capitol or, when he was there, to actually direct them to get him out of there before he could certify the vote that would be an act. It would absolutely have the effect of impairing or impeding the proceeding. And I think, if that was what happened, I think it wouldn’t be that hard to show that the intent was corrupt.

michael schmidt

So you need a clear-cut example of Trump doing something that literally impedes this certification.

andrew goldstein

Not necessarily in that you could have an attempt or you could have a conspiracy. But in the end I think a prosecutor would still need to point to an act, an action that the president either took himself or directed to have been taken that would itself obstruct the proceeding.

michael schmidt

Based on what we know, Trump tried to pressure Pence in the days leading up to January 6 to essentially take the certification into his own hands and either decide who won or send the votes back to the states. You have Trump’s actions on the Ellipse where he gives a speech, and he says, let’s all march to the Capitol. And then he tries to go there himself in his own motorcade. And then when the riot is going on, Trump tweets about Pence, criticizing Pence for how Pence did. Unpack those different acts and explain to us why those different acts would potentially get you there or not get you there in terms of establishing that Trump did something to truly impede the proceeding.

andrew goldstein

I think for each of those acts there are ways to look at them where they would, in fact, have had the tendency to obstruct the proceeding, but they all have their own problems. For example, if the jawboning of Pence is basically a disagreement, and he’s not trying to actually stop the proceeding, he’s trying to get the proceeding to come out in a way that’s in his favor, or hope that by going up there and then it getting delayed, it could buy him some time, that’s different than an action that could actually obstruct the proceeding. And the other things that you mentioned and that are out there, the speech that the president gave on the Ellipse early that afternoon telling the Secret Service to take away the magnetometers, the tweet about the Vice President when people were already inside the Capitol, these are things where, on the one hand, you can make an argument that they were designed to try to rile people up to then be able to go to the Capitol and to obstruct the proceeding. But they’re also things that politicians generally do. And there’s a defense that this is political speech, that the tweet would be political speech. That the only reason he would have said to not let the magnetometers stay up would be because he wanted to pack the crowd and nothing to do with trying to get people who were armed to then go to the Capitol.

michael schmidt

So what you’re saying is that because these actions that he took are sort of braided together with his First Amendment rights it makes it more difficult for those to be actual acts because it’s unclear where his free speech rights begin or end, and his intent to obstruct the proceeding picks up from there. Is that right?

andrew goldstein

I think when it comes in particular to the speech itself and to the tweet or other tweets that those, he would have a legal argument that it’s core protected First Amendment activity. He’s the President. He needs to be able to talk to supporters. He didn’t explicitly say, let’s go march on the Capitol, and break the doors down, and stop this proceeding from happening. And so there’s a real legal defense there. And factually there’s the defense that he did not in fact say the magic words that would be true incitement. At least he would have an argument that that’s not what he was actually doing.

michael schmidt

So if I’m reading between the lines on what you’re saying, it seems like, in terms of these two things you need, intent and an act, based on what we know and has come out at the hearings, there’s probably enough on the intent side. But on the act side, it’s fuzzier in terms of whether there’s a clear-cut act. Is that — I mean, if we’re sitting back, and we’re assessing this, and you’re saying, OK — just do it for us, right? So like, you’re the prosecutor. How much — you know, do you get there on each one?

andrew goldstein

Number one, I don’t really want to weigh in on the strength of the evidence, in part because I don’t know all of it. And it would be a little bit of shooting from the sidelines to weigh in. But number two, I do think it’s important as the evidence is coming out of the January 6 Committee to realize that there are difficulties here in proving either of these things. There are issues with, are any of the things that the President did or try to get others to do that day, would they really count as obstructive acts? And in terms of his intent, there’s definitely been a lot of evidence that has come out. Does that get you over the hump of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the President was acting with a corrupt intent? I think these are very hard questions.

michael schmidt

Beyond the obvious of, like, wanting to have witnesses in the room for everything and documents backing it all up, if you were the prosecutor here, what would you want to know? What would you really be keying in on to try and understand whether the President broke the law?

andrew goldstein

One thing that I think I would want to know if is there any evidence that the President was telling people internally, anybody internally, that he didn’t believe the things he was saying. That he knew he had lost and that all of this was effectively a construct to try to stay in power. If the Department had evidence of him saying that to a confidant or to somebody who was in the inner circle, that’s the kind of evidence that I think, if I were a prosecutor in this type of a case, I would really want.

michael schmidt

And why does that change things?

andrew goldstein

I think it goes right at the heart of intent, and it would put a very strong gloss on all of the actions that have already come out through this January 6 Committee process.

michael schmidt

So you’re saying by strengthening intent it sort of helps to bolster the acts because their intentions of the actual acts are clear.

andrew goldstein

Because I think what it could end up showing is that some of the actions might be able to be read in different ways. If the government could actually show that the reason behind them, the intent behind them was all about trying to stop the certification of the election, that would then change what might be the type of act that could be read in two different directions and read in a way where, actually, that’s the kind of action where the purpose of it was to impede the certification of the election.

michael schmidt

So bolstering one can help bolster the other.

andrew goldstein