Could Tom Brady be missing training camp for Masked Singer?! Reddit user comes up with wild theory

Tom Brady hasn’t been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11, and a Reddit user believes they’ve discovered the reason for the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp.

Before we dive too deep into the theory, it’s important to note what Bucs coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday about Brady’s absence.

Bowles attributed Brady’s absence to “personal things” and was unable to provide a concrete return date for the 45-year-old.

Interestingly, the report also noted that Brady’s extended time off was approved by Tampa Bay weeks in advance. It’s unusual for NFL players to get that much free time.

With those breadcrumbs, Reddit user u/CANN0BRAND came up with a wild but compelling theory to explain what Brady is up to: he’s filming for The Masked Singer.

Obviously, according to the show’s format, Brady must keep his status on the show a secret, and the post points to two other pieces of evidence to show Brady could do the hit show.

According to a site for potential members of the publicto which the post refers, there is a series of recordings for The Masked Singer from August 12-20.

Since Brady absolutely misses the Bucs’ second preseason game, he can’t return until August 22 at the earliest, which fits in pretty perfectly with the show’s shooting schedule.

Brady’s absence was pre-approved by the team, which the possible TV theory believed

Of course, if Brady’s football success translated into show business, he would grow on the show and be subject to additional shooting, which prevented Bowles from giving a clear return date for the star.

Then the mail turns to another piece of evidence: Brady struck a deal with FOX – the network that broadcasts The Masked Singer – to become their chief football analyst in May, once he stops playing.

And as you/CANN0NFIRE point out, there is precedent for Fox football commentators doing the show.

Joe Buck appeared on the show earlier this year when he was the network’s lead color commentator, and Terry Bradshaw did the show in 2019.

Brady’s close friend and former teammate Rob Gronkowski also appeared on the show.

Rob Gronkowski – one of Brady’s favorite former teammates – was featured in 2020

To add even more fuel to the fire, NFL personality Lindsey said ok she contacted an unnamed player ‘who would know’ to see if this is something Brady would really do.

“Haha yes 100%,” she said in a read back text.

The show’s latest season will premiere on September 21 in a little over a month, so we’ll soon have an answer to whether. Brady wore an elaborate costume during his spare time.