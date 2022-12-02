Could this wearable device for COWS help improve the world’s food systems? New device tracks health markers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Farms in the future may feature cows equipped with smart devices that track their movements, monitor their vital health and watch for signs of disease – to improve the final product for consumers.

While devices already exist to monitor the health of each cow or keep them within certain areas, these technologies rely on chemical batteries.

Scientists in China designed a wearable device for cows that captures the kinetic energy created by all their movements, including the small ones, to power themselves.

The team’s clever ranch design means cows wear little devices around their ankles and necks – equipped with sensors – that are powered by whatever cows do when they go about their regular ranching activities of eating grass and walking around.

Farms in the future may contain cows equipped with smart devices that track their movements, monitor their vital health and watch for signs of illness

The team’s smart ranch design involves cows wearing small devices around their ankles and necks – equipped with sensors – that are powered by everything cows do during their regular ranching activities. ABOVE: A representation of what a future farm might look like

“There is an enormous amount of kinetic energy that can be harvested in the daily movements of livestock, such as walking, running and even neck movements,” said study co-author Yajia Pan, also an energy researcher at Southwest Jiaotong University.

That energy is stored in a lithium battery and used to power the device.

“Our kinetic energy harvester specifically harvests the kinetic energy of weak motion,” said study co-author Zutao Zhang, an energy researcher at Southwest Jiaotong University in China.

The team’s design for the wearable differs from others because it includes a motion-enhancing mechanism that uses magnets and a pendulum to amplify small movements the cows make.

“On a ranch, monitoring livestock environmental and health information can help prevent disease and improve the efficiency of ranching and management,” Zhang said.

“This information may include oxygen concentration, air temperature and humidity, amount of exercise, reproductive cycles, disease and milk production,” he added.

The researchers, who published their results in the journal iScienceare hopeful that this kind of technology can be part of a larger effort to improve food systems worldwide.

“With the development of 5G technology and the Internet of Things, the operation of the entire industrial chain of the food system is more intelligent and transparent,” he said.

Zhang and his colleagues also tested the devices on humans and found that light jogging was enough to enable the temperature measurement inside the device.

The researchers see future applications in sports monitoring, healthcare, smart home and the construction of human wireless sensor networks.

“Kinetic energy is everywhere in the environment — leaves swaying in the wind, the movement of people and animals, the undulation of waves, the rotation of the Earth — these phenomena all contain a lot of kinetic energy,” Zhang said. ‘We must not let that energy go to waste.’

“With the development of 5G technology and the Internet of Things, the operation of the entire industrial chain of the food system is more intelligent and transparent,” he says.