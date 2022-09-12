Could there be a Hocus Pocus 3? The director hopes to work with Midler, Najimy and Parker again

<!–

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher is ‘open’ to a sequel.

The 56-year-old filmmaker is at the helm of the upcoming comedy-horror film – which is a sequel to the 1993 original and will hit Disney+ on September 30 – and she’s not ruling out a third film as Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker all want to return as the Sanderson sisters.

“I definitely left it WIDE open for a sequel. Now it’s really up to them whether they want to do it,” she said as she spoke to SFX magazine.

‘All I can say is yes, it’s been left open. Will they do it? I don’t know, they haven’t even talked about me being honest with you,” she added.

Producer Lynn Harris also refuses to rule out the possibility, noting that the fantasy themes will always be popular with fans.

She added: ‘There is always potential. It’s a movie about magic and witches. Those things are timeless, aren’t they? A multiverse of witches!’

Midler, Najimy and Parker – who play sisters Winne, Mary and Sarah respectively – could decide whether there will be a third film. The trio also plays a big part in making the upcoming sequel a reality.

Harris recalled, “We approached the women and said, ‘Hey guys, it’s time to get the band back together’. They were all receptive and excited and had great writing notes, which we took into account because each of them had such a deep awareness of their character.

“Even though it had been 27 years since we first started talking. They remembered and really understood who they were as Winnie, Sarah and Mary. They clicked right back into their character, and it was magical.’

For Fletcher, it was a dream to see the three stars interacting on set, especially when it came to the chemistry between their characters.

She said, “It’s really like they haven’t worn a costume in 27 years. They went right back into their character.

“When I say character, not just their own individual character, but the way they relate to each other, which is very specific, in terms of the family quarrels in birth order.