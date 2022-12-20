Could soaring food prices beef up your nest egg?

No, you’re not imagining it, as a visit to the supermarket will show: prices have skyrocketed.

Food prices rose 16.5 percent in the year to November, according to the Office for National Statistics, the highest jump since the 1970s.

Analysts now expect the higher prices to add a whopping £682 to the average annual shopping bill.

As buyers shell out hundreds of extra pounds at checkouts, you can’t help but wonder who is benefiting and how investors can get a piece of the pie.

With so many difficulties, investing in food inflation can seem like an opportunistic move.

But as an investor, you should think of it as a ploy to recoup some of the higher costs you’re paying at the cajas, through better returns on your savings. So where should you look?

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has put enormous pressure on the supply of many staple foods, sending prices skyrocketing.

Immediately after the invasion, the UN food price index rose 20 percent, and the world’s wheat supply depended on exports from Russia and Ukraine.

Like the oil industry, food production is dominated by large companies with multi-billion dollar valuations and global footprints.

Historically, these companies have been popular with dividend hunters, who see them as a source of steady profits.

But the war has skyrocketed stock prices. Shares of US wheat producer ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland) are up 33 percent this year.

Reluctant to be seen as profiting from the war, wheat farmers are silent on how events in Ukraine are affecting their margins.

But an independent analysis has suggested that ADM’s profit margins may increase by as much as a third.

Fertilizer companies have also seen their shares soar. When Putin’s tanks rolled into Ukraine, shares in US-listed Mosaic jumped 75 percent on fears that Russian fertilizer exports would disappear.

Its share price has lost ground in the months since, but is still 22 percent higher than it was in January.

Meanwhile, tractor giant Deere & Co has reported a boom in interest, anticipating countries looking to boost domestic food production and reduce reliance on imports.

Shares are up 20 percent since January, and investors are enjoying an 8 percent dividend boost to boot.

Unlike investment sectors like technology and energy, food production has not traditionally been a big focus for specialist fund managers.

Sarasin Food & Agriculture Opportunities Fund is one of the few exceptions, as it invests across the entire food supply chain. Its current holdings include Deere & Co, as well as Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien and US catering company Aramark.

Over the past five years, the fund would have turned a £10,000 investment into £16,000. However, investors should note that performance has recently declined, down 10 per cent this year.

ADM is listed on the Artemis Global Income Fund, along with US retailer CVS and Swiss mining giant Glencore.

By reinvesting dividends, the fund has turned £10,000 into £12,300 in five years. ADM has also proven to be a timely choice for the Premier Miton Diversified Dynamic Growth Fund. The global growth fund has returned 30 percent since it launched three years ago.

Judging by the recent performance of the major UK grocery stores, you will be hard-pressed to capitalize on rising checkout prices.

Higher costs, supply chain problems and the battle to attract low-price customers mean some supermarkets are making less money than they did before the Ukraine war.

While revenue (the amount of money that flows through the cash registers) was up 3.5 per cent at Tesco, its operating profit (the amount of money it generates from that revenue) was down 9.8 per cent with compared to last year.

It’s a similar story for Sainsbury’s, whose profits fell 8 per cent in the first half of 2022. Both companies have seen their share prices fall this year by around a fifth.

But stock analysts caution against dismissing them as investments. They might as well recover from here.

Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, points to Tesco’s strong balance sheet and rising dividends as reasons for investors to remain optimistic.

Investment analyst Susannah Streeter sees a recruitment drive at Sainsbury’s as a sign the retailer is expecting a busy Christmas. And that could boost its share price.

However, both retailers face a persistent threat from the twin forces of Lidl and Aldi. The two discount stores now command 16 percent of the grocery market, their strongest market share yet, as shoppers seek low prices.

Both brands are privately owned, which means their shares are not publicly traded.

