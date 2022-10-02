Could Norway’s King Harald follow Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and take Princess Märtha Louis’ title?

King Harald V of Norway may be about to follow the Danish Queen Margrethe and remove his daughter’s royal title, Norwegian media speculate.

Queen Margrethe II’s explosive announcement that the Danish royals Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will become counts and countesses and will be known as their Excellencies rather than His or Her Royal Highness . per 1 January has caused great controversy in the Scandinavian country.

And now it appears Norway’s monarch, 85, could be following suit and permanently stripping his daughter Princess Märtha Louise, 51, who announced her engagement to American shaman Durek Verrett in June, of her title.

According to a Norwegian publication, See and listenthere have been ongoing crisis meetings about the issue between the king and his two children, who he shares with Queen Sonja of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon, 49 – who is heir to the throne – and Princess Märtha Louise.

King Harald V of Norway, 85, (pictured centre, with wife Queen Sonja, left) is said to be considering stripping his daughter Princess Märtha Louise, 51, (far right) of her royal title after a series of crisis meetings in Oslo.

Princess Martha-Louise announced her engagement to American shaman Durek Verrett in June. The couple started dating in 2019 and after meeting through a mutual friend and sharing a passion spirit world

It is believed that Martha Louise, a mother of three, has considered removing the princess title herself. She gave up using the title ‘Her Royal Highness’ in 2002

Princess Martha Louise’s brother, Crown Prince Haakon, 49, (far right) pictured with his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit (second from right) and King Harald and Queen Sonja (far left, and second from left) are heirs to the Norwegian throne

MailOnline has contacted the Norwegian royal household for comment. Princess Märtha Louise’s manager, Carina Scheele, has declined to comment on the story.

Back in 2019, the Norwegian royal house announced that Märtha Louise, in consultation with her family, had decided that she would no longer use the title of princess in commercial contexts.

The palace said the king could, however, continue to use the title when she represented the royal house, as well as in a private context. Märtha Louise gave up using the title ‘Her Royal Highness’ in 2002.

However, it is now believed that King Harald is considering stripping Märtha Louise of her princess title permanently – and the Norwegian royal family is also said to be considering giving up the title on its own.

Märtha Louise traveled to Canada last week and it is believed that meetings with her father to discuss her title would have taken place before then.

The 50-year-old mother of three, who is the daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, announced her engagement to the 47-year-old Californian bisexual shaman in June.

With a large celebrity following, the belief that he can speak to the spirit world and very colorful history, Shaman Durek is hardly your typical royal groom.

But perhaps he is perfect for Princess Martha-Louis of Norway, who, as a self-proclaimed clairvoyant who says she can talk to angels, is far from a classic royal bride.

In March, the princess shared the first snap of her three children with her partner Shaman Durek (pictured together)

Born Durek Verrett in Sacramento in November 1974, the groom-to-be claims he first became ‘aware’ of his shamanic abilities when he was five, but didn’t start training until he was 11.

The couple have been dating since 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend and share a passion for all things spiritual. They are pictured with Gwyneth Paltrow

The couple have been dating since 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend and share a passion for all things spiritual.

Born Durek Verrett in Sacramento in November 1974, the groom-to-be claims he first became ‘aware’ of his shamanic abilities when he was five, but didn’t start training until the age of 11.

Meanwhile in Denmark, Prince Joachim has spoken out about Queen Margrethe’s recent decision to strip her four children of their royal titles, and it was revealed that his daughter is being bullied at school.

The prince said relations within the family are currently ‘complicated’ as Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will become Counts and Countess and will be known as Their Excellencies. , instead of His or Her Royal Highness from 1 January.

While Princess Marie said Athena is being bullied at school after the decision was announced earlier this week.

Prince Joachim of Denmark (pictured) has once again hit out at his mother Queen Margrethe II’s decision to strip her four children of their royal titles

From 1 January, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will become counts and countesses, and will be known as their Excellencies, it was announced on Wednesday. In the picture are the children with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie on 11 September 2022

Front: Queen Margrethe, middle row (left to right): Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik. Back row (from left to right): Princess Benedikte, Princess Isabella, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Christian, Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Prince Felix and Prince Nikolai in a portrait celebrating Queen Margrethe’s golden jubilee

The Danish royal family tree. Prince Joachim’s children Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will lose all their titles on January 1, 2023

‘They come and say (to Athena): Is it you who is no longer a princess?,’ said Princess Marie to BT.

She said her children were thrust into the public spotlight and feels the need to defend them, especially now that her youngest has been picked on.

‘The children were publicly exhibited. At very short notice. This means that we as parents have not had time to prepare them for the change and people’s reactions,’ she added.

Joachim has hit out at the move, saying it has ‘punished’ his children, as well as claiming he was only told the news five days before it was announced – despite the royal family insisting the decision ‘has been a long time coming’ . ‘.