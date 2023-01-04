Could desalinated ocean water be used to fix the dwindling Colorado River?

This story is part of a wider series on ways to conserve water from the drying Colorado River. View the full project here.

Desalination plants are already in use around the world, drawing in ocean water and filtering out its dangerously high levels of salt, bacteria and other impurities to make it safe for use.

There are a dozen in operation in California, in addition to several more ArizonaMexico and other areas in North America.

One in Australia, the Victorian desalination plant, can supply up to a third of Melbourne’s water supply, This is reported by the city’s water company. And Israel is hailed as a leader in the field with five desalination plants along its coasts providing tap water for nearly 9.2 million people.

But there are quite a few catches to the strategy.

First, Israel’s success with desalination wouldn’t translate the same way for the Colorado River Basin, according to Jay Famiglietti, director of the Global Institute for Water Security at the University of Saskatchewan. More than four times as many people depend on the Colorado River, and even then, human water consumption pales in comparison to the amount of water needed for the basin’s agriculture, which feeds people around the world.

Agriculture is only good for a small part of the Israeli economy.

Desalination can’t cope with the massive amounts of water the Colorado River provides, certainly not in a few years, Dan Beard, a retired U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner told The Denver Post. And building a huge desalination plant can take up to ten years.

“This would be a long-term challenge,” Beard said. “You can’t just flip a switch and start a desalination plant.”

Desalination of water also requires huge amounts of energy, Beard said. Not only are the installations expensive to operate, but that in turn also makes the water they produce expensive.

One multi-billion dollar proposal of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey would build a desalination plant that could take water from the Gulf of California and convert it into 200,000 acre-feet of usable water per year, but at an estimated cost of $2,000 per acre-foot, a rate of about ten times higher than current costs in the area.

Running the plant would also cost tens of millions of dollars each year, KUNC reported.

“It works, but it’s expensive,” Beard said.

After all, the desalination process has something to do with the byproduct of the filtration process, called brine, Famiglietti said. Wherever that brine is dumped, it will inevitably be damaged by the high salt content, potentially destroying entire ecosystems.

That environmental hazard alone could wreak havoc along the West Coast, Famiglietti said. But if the brine starts to slide into Mexican waters, it could even cause an international incident.

Desalination, like many of the other ideas, plays a role in replacing some of the water lost to the Colorado River, said Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. But it’s not a silver bullet solution.

“We need to consider all creative solutions and temper our expectations,” Mitchell said.