Could Amazon get NBA rights next? Prime execs are ‘confident they can draw in younger audience’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The NBA’s current US media deals expire after the 2024-25 season, and Amazon could be a contender to win rights to the league after its early success with Thursday Night Football.

The viewership of Thursday Night Football has increased by 11 percent compared to the first four games last year (11.3 million viewers), Front Office Sports said citing Nielsen data.

And Amazon reportedly believes its massive global audience makes it “appealing” to the NBA.

The NBA currently has deals ESPN/ABC (owned by Disney) and TNT (owned by Discovery), with Front Office Sports reporting that both parties will work to keep their rights in the next deal.

Amazon’s 11-year Thursday Night Football deal began this season, and the company paid about $1 billion per season for the rights.

The company has impressed with the hirings of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as broadcasters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the league’s biggest stars for the Bucks

Ex-pros Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth have also been appointed as analysts, with Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson as studio host.

If Amazon also wants to enter the NBA world, they will reportedly pay a lot more than their NFL deal.

According to Front Office Sports, the NBA is seeking between $50 and $75 billion for its next deal, with the league set to receive a combined $24 billion from ESPN and TNT by the end of its current nine-year partnership.

As the site pointed out, a streaming deal wouldn’t be new to the league as it has a $1.5 billion-a-year deal with Tencent Holdings in China.

The league reached $10 billion in revenue for the first time last season and features international stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, as well as homegrown LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.