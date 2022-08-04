Could Alex Jones go to jail? Legal experts say there’s a ‘very easy perjury case’ with prison time

Alex Jones may be concerned about more than civil penalties after he completes his $150 million defamation case brought by the parents of a six-year-old murdered at Sandy Hook elementary school — he could face jail time for perjury.

Jones, who was charged with defamation by Jesse Lewis’ family for spreading false theories that the massacre was a hoax, claimed he handed over all text and cell phone information relevant to the case.

But Mark Bankston, the parent attorney, revealed that Jones’ attorney accidentally sent two years of text messages from the conspiracy theorist that seem to directly contradict his affidavit.

“I’d be very concerned if I were Mr. Jones’ attorneys,” Dallas attorney William Dippel told DailyMail.com.

The inconsistency in the testimony could undermine Jones’ credibility in the civil case, but legal experts say he has exposed himself to a charge of perjury that could carry up to 10 years in Texas.

Alex Jones seems stunned by the revelation that his lawyer accidentally sent two years worth of text messages that the hosted InforWars had denied

Mark Bankston, the lawyer for the parents of the six-year-old Sandy Hook Massacre victim, dropped a bomb saying he had evidence that Alex Jones had committed perjury

Neil Heslin, father of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, 6, said his family’s life had turned into a ‘living hell’ after Alex Jones spread conspiracy theories about the massacre

F. Andino Reynal, pictured, looks at text messages he accidentally sent to opposition lawyers in the libel suit against Alex Jones

“You’ve been told to drop all the texts about Sandy Hook, haven’t you?” Bankston asked a sweaty, nervous Jones on the witness stand.

“Yes,” Jones replied.

“And you said you didn’t have one, right?” Bankston continued.

“Not that we could find,” Jones said.

“In fact you told me in your affidavit that you searched, didn’t you?” said the lawyer. Legal experts said on Wednesday it is a fairly clear case of perjury.

Jesse, 6, was one of 26 victims shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School. His parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis both testified at Jones’ trial

There are two types of perjury in Texas, perjury by making a false statement under oath.

Aggravated perjury, a crime, must take place during an official proceeding and must concern an issue that would affect the outcome of the case.

“Obviously this is an official proceeding, every courtroom is an official proceeding,” Dippel said. “It sounded to me like it might exacerbate perjury because it had to do with whether or not the discovery was passed on,” the Dallas attorney said.

According to Dippel, there seems to be little room for maneuver.

“It’s hard for him to say he didn’t know he wasn’t telling the truth because the judge reminded him during his testimony,” Dippel said. “It’s hard for him to say he accidentally committed perjury.

Jones repeatedly claimed that the 2012 massacre, which killed 20 students and six teachers, was a ‘hoax’ and had been staged

The Jan. 6 House Committee will subpoena Alex Jones’ emails and text messages for any contact with Donald Trump after his lawyers accidentally sent them to Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers.

Sources told rolling stone that the committee is preparing to request details of Jones’ lawyers after it became known that they had been sending emails and texts to Sandy Hook families, despite swearing under oath that the messages did not exist.

The sources added that the committee began discussing how to receive the messages minutes after Sandy Hook attorney Mark Bankston made the disclosure in court on Wednesday.

Bankston was also caught on a hot microphone speculating what the news of the posts would mean for Jones and the Jan. 6 committee.

“There will be months of repercussions here,” he said. “You know what no one has thought of yet? What happens if that phone goes to the police?’

Jones previously testified that he could not find any emails about the Sandy Hook massacre and was shocked when one was shown to the court on screen.

Jones was asked if he felt it was irresponsible to repeatedly claim that the shooting was fake.

He claimed he was “under a lot of pressure” when he claimed the murders were a hoax, adding: “I really meant it when I said those statements.

“When I say something, I mean it, that I could really believe it was all staged, that point.”

But the parents of Jesse Heslin, 6, who was one of 26 people killed in the 2012 attack on the school in Newtown, Connecticut, have said an apology won’t be enough.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis said Jones should be held responsible for repeatedly spreading falsehoods about the shooting, and are demanding at least $150 million.