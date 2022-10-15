Could AC Milan prospect Charles De Ketelaere provide hope for Belgium at the World Cup?

It is a surprise to many that Belgium’s golden generation has not been able to taste success at the World Cup.

They came close in 2018 with their best ever run in the competition, but finished in third place, having recently topped the FIFA World Rankings for a long period of time and are currently second.

However, the latest move has so far managed to elude Belgium, despite being able to call on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois.

AC Milan attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, 21, is an excellent prospect for Belgium

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup, but their golden generation is nearing an end

While some players remain on the team, many of Belgium’s leaders are no longer at their peak and thoughts are turning to the next batch of players.

Last year, after Belgium’s defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League, De Bruyne said that the days of the golden generation are coming to an end.

He said: ‘With all due respect, we are ‘just’ Belgium. It’s a new generation, we missed Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard today, so we have to be realistic about the team we have.

“Italy, France and Spain have 22 top players to choose from and we don’t.”

One player who is determined to take it one step further and become a superstar for Belgium is Charles de Ketelaere. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is seen as a very bright talent and his progress earned him a move from Club Brugge to AC Milan in the summer of 2022.

De Ketelaere got off to a slow start to his career in Milan, but is expected to play an important role for Belgium at the World Cup this winter.

Kevin De Bruyne admits that Belgium does not have the same team quality as before

After making his debut for the national team against Switzerland in 2020, De Ketelaere scored his first international goal against Italy the following year.

What is De Ketelaere’s playing style like?

Although usually deployed at the number 10 position at club level, the prospect has been used in a variety of roles for the national team, as a striker and on both flanks.

One of De Ketelaere’s greatest assets is his tactical insight into the game and his appreciation for space. While not exactly the same type of player as De Bruyne, De Ketelaere possesses a number of similar qualities to his international counterpart and the prospect of having to compete against both is a daunting task for opposition countries.

De Ketelaere is an excellent dribbler who has good control of the ball and is also able to deliver sharp passes that can catch the opponent. Given his passing range, it can be very difficult to predict what his next move will be.

In terms of goals, De Ketelaere showed during his last season with Club Brugge that he is capable of finding the net with regularity – scoring 18 goals in 49 games in all competitions. At the international level, he needs more experience to become a major target threat, but he has the qualities and attacking instincts needed to develop into a player who can score with regularity.

What is his background?

De Ketelaere signed with Club Brugge in 2008 at the age of seven. He could have pursued a career as a tennis player but chose to play football instead.

However, it is not only on the football field where De Ketelaere has proven his intelligence, as he also studied law at the University of Ghent.

Scout Birger van de Velde firmly believed in De Ketelaere’s ability. As reported by AC Milan official websitehe said: ‘I always thought there was something special about Charles in football, to the point where I went straight to his mother; I let her know and she listened to me. So I told her myself that I hoped he would go to AC Milan: she now owes me a shirt…’

De Ketelaere could have been a tennis player, but he ended up playing for Club Brugge

After his senior debut for Club Brugge in 2019, De Ketelaere quickly gained the reputation of being one of Belgium’s brightest young talents. He gained a lot of experience at Bruges and played more than 100 times, including a appearance in the Champions League.

A transfer to Milan on a five-year contract followed and if he is able to perform sufficiently, it is possible that he can even level up in the future.

According to chipsbefore moving to AC Milan, De Ketelaere was followed by several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

As for international football, De Ketelaere worked his way through the age groups for Belgium, competing in the U16s, U17s, U19s and U21s before finally breaking through in the senior squad.

Can De Ketelaere help Belgium win the World Cup?

As De Bruyne previously acknowledged, the Belgian squad is not as strong as before. However, if De Ketelaere is at his sharpest, he can play an important role. With his fearless character and superb control, he could well be one of the standout players to watch at the World Cup in Qatar.

There is a sense that this tournament may come a little too early for him and for Belgium to achieve glory, but he is certainly capable of setting a milestone in terms of what he can produce on the big stage.

This World Cup may be too early for De Ketelaere to shine, but it will be a great experience

The experience of playing in the most talked-about tournament in world football will undoubtedly be enormously beneficial for the future development of De Ketelaere.

He faced some criticism for his performance early in his time at AC Milan, but coach Stefano Pioli quickly jumped into the player’s defence.

Pioli pointed out that he has full confidence in De Ketelaere and expects that he will eventually succeed. He said, “Charles has a great future ahead of him. I am satisfied with what he is doing. Many have criticized Leao or Tonali in the past. De Ketelaere is a talented player who needs time, the path taken is the right one.’

What will the future bring?

Despite a slow start at AC Milan, De Ketelaere is still widely tipped for a very bright future

De Ketelaere has plenty of time to develop further and his importance for Belgium is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, especially as De Bruyne enters the final phase of his career.

Given his potential, there will be a lot of pressure on De Ketelaere to help Belgium become a success and possibly succeed where the golden generation has not.

This year’s World Cup will be his first chance to appear on international football’s biggest stage – he could soon be widely seen as one of Belgium’s leading figures and a player the country’s fans will hope for. settle.