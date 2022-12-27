Could a zombie virus frozen in mammoth remains leak from a Russian lab and spark a new pandemic?

The majestic creature had lain silent in the permafrost for over a million years. But all it took was one curious scientist, messing with his long-dead body, to unleash a terrifying new pandemic on the world.

No, it’s not the plot of a sequel to Jurassic Park’s woolly mammoth, or another theory about the origins of covid-19, although the outcome of this scientific investigation could be eerily similar.

It is the story of how, right now, Russian researchers are digging up the bodies of long-dead mammals in an attempt to “wake up” Stone Age viruses.

These viruses are thought to have lain dormant for millennia in the frozen remains of mammoths, woolly rhinos, and other extinct species in northeastern Siberia.

Like the virus that caused Covid-19, these prehistoric ‘paleoviruses’ are unfamiliar to the human body and if they ever found their way through the species barrier, catastrophe could strike. After all, we would have no natural defense.

The woolly mammoths that roamed the Siberian steppes, until the last one died around 10,000 years ago, were fearsome creatures. About the size of an elephant, they had sharp tusks that could pierce a human reckless enough to come close.

For biologists, they seem to have an enduring fascination. Last year, a project called Colossal was launched, with the goal of modifying the genetic code of the mammoth’s closest living relative, the Asian elephant, to create a hybrid animal that could survive in the Arctic Circle.

This latest project, carried out by Russia’s State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology, known as Vector, aims to extract cellular material containing the viruses that killed these frozen beasts and bring it to the laboratory for experimentation.

What could go wrong? To evoke the all-too-real nightmare scenario, you just have to listen to Vector’s story.

The idea of ​​Russian scientists meddling with long-dormant viruses infecting mammals has caused alarm among international experts.

One of the branches of the research center is a former biological weapons facility that, in April 1979, during the Soviet era, accidentally released spores of the deadly anthrax bacterium. The resulting anthrax outbreak killed at least 66 people, though Soviet authorities denied for years that the incident ever occurred.

Today, Vector is home to one of 59 top-security biolabs around the world (another is China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, widely suspected of inadvertently triggering Covid-19).

Vector’s history of fatal mishaps also includes an incident in 2004 when a researcher died after accidentally sticking herself with a needle containing the Ebola virus.

The idea of ​​Russian scientists meddling with long-dormant viruses infecting mammals has caused alarm among international experts such as Jean-Michel Claverie, a professor of microbiology at Aix-Marseille University in France.

Last month, Claverie revealed that his own team had revived a Siberian ‘zombie’ virus. It had been frozen under a lake bed for almost 50,000 years.

But in Claverie’s case, for security reasons, he insists, his work is focused solely on viruses that can infect only single-celled amoebas, rather than threaten animals or, indeed, humans.

‘[Vector’s research] it’s terrible. I am totally against it,” she says. ‘[It] it is very, very risky. Our immune system has never encountered this type of virus. Some of them could be 200,000 or even 400,000 years old. But ancient viruses that infected animals or humans could still be infectious.

Vector, State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology outside Novosibirsk

As for trusting Vector’s biosecurity, Claverie says, “I wouldn’t be too sure everything is up to date.”

Even if the Russians could be trusted not to release a virus, we have other reasons to fear that something nasty will find its way to us from the frozen debris of the Arctic.

This is because permafrost, vast expanses of permanently frozen ground, is no longer permanent. Thanks to global warming, it is melting, and old infectious and deadly enemies may emerge from it. And this isn’t really science fiction: it already happened.

Eight years ago, the Russian Far North experienced abnormally mild summer temperatures.

Soon after, 72 people from a nomadic reindeer herding community, including 41 children, were hospitalized with infections.

The culprit was, again, anthrax. Though this time, not from a Russian bioweapons lab, but from human and animal remains buried in the thawing permafrost.

A 12-year-old boy died. “We literally fought for the life of every person, but the infection showed its cunning,” said the governor of the affected Yamal area, Dmitry Kobylkin. The anthrax disease, known locally as the Siberian plague, had not been seen in the region since 1941.

But average temperatures have risen by up to 1°C in northern Russia over the past 15 years. And warmer weather is now thawing the permafrost that covers much of the country, including cemeteries and animal graveyards.

Floods from thawing permafrost also erode the riverbanks where nomads bury their dead. It is from such corpses that zombie anthrax spores are awakening.

Anthrax spores can survive in frozen human and animal remains for hundreds of years, waiting to be released, according to Alexey Kokorin, head of the World Wildlife Fund’s climate and energy program in Russia.

Viruses from these remains can infect groundwater that people drink. In fact, the Siberian boy who died in 2014 had an intestinal form of the disease, which first causes fever, stomach pains, diarrhea and vomiting.

What other deadly contagions could be stalking us?

In 2005, NASA revived bacteria that had been locked in the Alaskan permafrost for more than 12,000 years. Other scientists have recovered genetic material from diseases such as smallpox, the 1918 Spanish flu, and even the bubonic plague. In fact, human remains exhumed from frozen ground in Alaska in 1997 have yielded the complete genome of the 1918 H1N1 influenza virus that killed tens of millions.

Two years ago, a workshop bringing together world experts from organizations including the Science Advisory Council of the European Academies warned that “permafrost can harbor infectious viruses or bacteria that have been dormant for thousands or even millions of years, for which local populations lack immunity. and there are no countermeasures’.

Some scientists hope that these viruses and bacteria could not have survived frozen for many centuries because they originally evolved to thrive inside warm bodies.

However, this international workshop warned that there remains a real danger of lethal global pandemic outbreaks that are ‘low probability, high consequence’.

Beyond global warming, the biggest risk of a ‘thawed pandemic’ comes from open pit mining.

In Siberia, the frozen ground is increasingly being exploited for fossil fuels, with open-pit coal mines often being dug close to human settlements. This form of mining involves removing layers of permafrost that can be hundreds of thousands of years old.

Professor Claverie, the French microbiologist, says it may create another level of risk, as it is being done in the open air rather than in a secure bio-lab. “You don’t know what’s in there,” warns Claverie.

Scientists from the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine held a special meeting in 2019 to explore the threat of deadly microbes emerging from melting ice on our planet.

They concluded that the world needed increased Arctic disease surveillance to detect any outbreak as quickly as possible, so that defenses or cures could be developed in time to save millions.

In fact, as Claverie’s team reports in a study yet to be published, the greatest risk of all comes from unknown viruses that can, like covid-19, spread rapidly through a population that lacks immunity. natural, triggering a pandemic.

Our best hope would be to develop vaccines twice as fast. The lesson from Covid-19 is that we need international cooperation to decode the genes of the new threat and produce rapid countermeasures.

However, such cooperation between Western and Russian scientists has largely frozen in the aftermath of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

If ever there was a bad time to meddle with frozen Russian mammoths, it surely is now.