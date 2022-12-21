Could 2023 finally be the year of the color Kindle?

By Jacky
Colored eReaders aren’t new, we’ve seen quite a few of them from smaller players in the ereader market, most notably from Chinese company Onyx and Swiss-based Ukrainian brand PocketBook. We’ve even tested a few here at TechRadar, like the Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color and the PocketBook InkPad Color, but we never quite liked how the colors looked on screen.

They look very washed out and desaturated – and that’s due to limitations in the screen technology used to date. Most of today’s color e-readers use E Ink Kaleido displays, which can display 4,096 colors at a resolution of no more than 100ppi. And the reason why colors look washed out is because of filters applied to the screen.

