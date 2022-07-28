Costs of amphibian and reptile invasions exceeded US$17 billion between 1986 and 2020

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



According to a study published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight the need for more effective policies to limit the spread of current and future amphibian and reptile invasions.

Species invasions can lead to damage, including the displacement or extinction of native species, the spread of disease and crop losses. Ismael Soto and colleagues examined the global costs of amphibian and reptile invasions using data from the InvaCost database, which estimates the economic costs of species invasions. The data is drawn from peer-reviewed papers, documents on web pages of governmental, academic and non-governmental organizations, and documents obtained from biological invasion experts.

The authors found that between 1986 and 2020, the total cost of reptile and amphibian invasions exceeded $17.0 billion. Of these, amphibian invasions cost $6.3 billion, reptile invasions cost $10.4 billion, and invasions involving both amphibians and reptiles cost $0.3 billion. 96.3% (US$6.0 billion) of the cost of amphibians was attributed to a single species, the American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus), while 99.3% (US$10.3 billion) of the cost of reptiles were attributed exclusively to the brown tree snake (Boiga irregular). 99.7% (US$6.3 billion) of amphibian costs related to controlling invasions, for example by eradicating invasive species. 96.6% (US$10.0 billion) of costs from reptiles related to damage caused by invasions, such as loss of crop yield. For amphibian invasions, 96.3% (US$6.0 billion) of the economic costs were incurred by European countries, while 99.6% ($10.4 billion) of the costs due to reptile invasions were incurred by Oceania and the islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The authors suggest that the economic costs of amphibian and reptile invasions can be reduced by investing in measures to limit the global transport of invasive species and to detect invasions early. This could reduce the need for long-term management of species invasions and the extent of damage incurred, they add.

