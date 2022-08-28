Costco puts coffins and urns for sale in stores next to barbeques

<!–

Costco has stunned shoppers by putting cheap coffins and urns for sale in stores next to barbecues.

A shopper shared a photo on social media after seeing the display at the North Lakes store near Brisbane.

“You can rightly see this as a last-minute impulse purchase at the checkout,” the shopper writes with the photo.

Founded in the US, the company is one of the world’s largest retailers, selling wholesale items at discount prices to members who pay an annual fee.

The gloomy display at the Costco store in Queensland was noticed by a customer at the barbecues (pictured)

The photo sparked a deluge of comments, some amused and others saying it was “terrible taste.”

“Economy class, the legroom is a disaster,” replied one commenter.

“I did a double take when I saw them for sale. Not quite what I expected,” another added.

“Do they deliver or do you have to drive off with it strapped to your car roof?” a third wrote.

Coffins purchased at funeral homes vary in price, but are often several thousand dollars.

The Costco caskets start at $899.99, while an urn costs customers $159.99 and their caskets range from $3099.99 to $1549.99.

The retailer has been selling the items in Australia since 2015 and in their US stores for years.

The display has previously been spotted in the Ringwood store in Melbourne.

Costco’s first Australian store opened in 2009 in Melbourne’s Docklands district.

There are four stores in Victoria, four in NSW, two in Queensland and one warehouse in Adelaide, Perth and Canberra.

Costco will open its 14th Australian warehouse at Casuarina in Perth in November.