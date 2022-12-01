Home Costa Rica’s goal causes chaos in Group E
Categories: SportsSports

Costa Rica’s goal causes chaos in Group E

Costa Rica took the lead against Germany in a stunning second half that briefly put Spain in danger of exiting the World Cup

Related Post
  1. Verstappen caps stellar season with Abu Dhabi win

    Max Verstappen won Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, rounding out another spectacular world championship.

  2. USA captain Tyler Adams DEFENDS coach Gregg Berhalter after Wales World Cup draw

    USA captain Tyler Adams DEFENDS coach Gregg Berhalter after Wales World Cup draw, even as…

  3. FIFA are set to share detailed data from every World Cup match in Qatar to offer insight to fans

    FIFA plans to share detailed data from every World Cup match in Qatar to give…

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: chaosCostaGoalGroupRicathrows
14 hours ago

Recent Posts

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

3 mins ago

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

7 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

11 mins ago

Vladimir Putin fell down stairs at home and got soiled.

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…

17 mins ago

How Russia’s war in Ukraine tore my family apart

Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…

21 mins ago

Myenergi founders set out to make Britain’s homes more energy-independent

"We're still growing, but it's been turbulent," says co-founder of ecotech company Myenergi Jordan Brompton,…

26 mins ago