Costa gets standing ovation from Chelsea fans as Broja stakes claim with first goal

Wolves’ Diego Costa received a standing ovation from Chelsea fans when their new school of strikers, Kai Havertz and Armando Broja, made their claim.

Broja scored his first blue-shirt goal to complete the score in a 3-0 win after Mason Mount led his side to a healthy lead with assists for Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Getty Costa shared a special moment with the fans

Getty And then Broja made his case to finally fill the hole the Spaniard had left

The English midfielder was in excellent form as he scored two goals for his teammates in hopes they can replicate a former club great Costa.

The former Spain international played at Stamford Bridge from 2014 to 2017 and became a rare success as a centre-back striker.

Costa won two Premier League titles and a Golden Boot when he succeeded where Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata failed.

And fans thanked him as he left the field in the 57th minute to rousing applause.

However, attention soon returned to the question of whether he could ever be replaced on the field, with Havertz previously making his claim with a precisely placed header demonstrating the many tools at his disposal.

But later on, returning loaner Broja gave Graham Potter something to think about with an expertly taken finish past a helpless Jose Sa.

Getty Havertz declared his claim to the striker’s berth under Potter

Getty But the execution was all thanks to Mount

The 21-year-old Albanian was loaned to Southampton last season, where he scored six league goals, and has returned to give Potter an extra boost.

He wasn’t alone though, with the former Brighton coach’s new line-up and formation starting to click their best performance yet on a three-game winning streak.