Cost of preparing pancakes for traditional celebration soars by 36 per cent in just a year

Jacky
Those who celebrate Shrove Tuesday face paying £1.40 for the flour, eggs, butter, sugar and milk to make 12 pancakes (file image)
Now inflation takes its toll on Shrove Tuesday: the cost of preparing pancakes for the traditional celebration skyrockets by 36 percent in just one year

  • Flour, eggs, butter, sugar and milk will cost £1.40 to make 12 pancakes.
  • Last year, the same ingredients would have cost £1.03, according to experts.

By Archie Mitchell Business Correspondent

Published: 20:00 EST, February 17, 2023 | Updated: 20:00 EST, February 17, 2023

The rising cost of living has even invaded Pancake Day, with the cost of making a batch for the family rising by a third in just one year.

Those who celebrate Shrove Tuesday face paying £1.40 for the flour, eggs, butter, sugar and milk to make 12 pancakes.

That’s an inflation-busting 36 per cent jump from last year, when the same ingredients would have cost £1.03, according to experts.

While £1.40 for a stack of pancakes won’t break the bank, it does reveal how supermarkets are passing on huge price hikes for key ingredients.

According to the social trading company eToro, the biggest increase was in the price of a pint of milk, which increased by 50 percent. Sugar has also skyrocketed, with a one-kilo bag costing 47 percent more than a year ago.

The war in Europe caused a spiral of energy and food prices. EToro market strategist Ben Laidler said pancake ingredients are all household staples, so the scale of the price increases is “terrifying.”

He said: ‘Inflation is affecting almost every part of our lives and celebrations like Shrove Tuesday are no exception.’

