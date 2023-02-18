Cost of preparing pancakes for traditional celebration soars by 36 per cent in just a year

<!–

The rising cost of living has even invaded Pancake Day, with the cost of making a batch for the family rising by a third in just one year.

Those who celebrate Shrove Tuesday face paying £1.40 for the flour, eggs, butter, sugar and milk to make 12 pancakes.

That’s an inflation-busting 36 per cent jump from last year, when the same ingredients would have cost £1.03, according to experts.

While £1.40 for a stack of pancakes won’t break the bank, it does reveal how supermarkets are passing on huge price hikes for key ingredients.

According to the social trading company eToro, the biggest increase was in the price of a pint of milk, which increased by 50 percent. Sugar has also skyrocketed, with a one-kilo bag costing 47 percent more than a year ago.

The war in Europe caused a spiral of energy and food prices. EToro market strategist Ben Laidler said pancake ingredients are all household staples, so the scale of the price increases is “terrifying.”

He said: ‘Inflation is affecting almost every part of our lives and celebrations like Shrove Tuesday are no exception.’