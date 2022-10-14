Cost of living crisis hits video game industry

As the cost of living crisis bites, the video game industry is preparing for a fall in growth. With the dark clouds of a recession hovering over the economy, the gaming sector is braced for further economic turbulence.

A rare fall in video game sales

According to the data, research, and analytics company Ampere Analysis, the sector is set to fall by 1.2% in 2022, signifying a rare fall in the explosive growth in the video game industry. Between 2019 and 2021, the industry experienced global growth of 26%, taking the value of the gaming sector to $191 billion. The fall in sales will be the first since 2015.

The industry has also had to contend with other issues, including a shortage of components and supply-chain problems which have hit sales of the Xbox Series X and S, along with the PlayStation 5 as the consoles have been in short supply.

The rise of cryptocurrency

With the industry struggling, one option to boost growth in the video game sector has been to embrace the benefits provided by cryptocurrency. Industry players are not standing still in this regard as the sector fosters a growing relationship with crypto. Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar, has invested in Revolving Games, a blockchain games developer and the company already has one blockchain game set for release, a Battlestar Galactica-themed massively multiplayer online game. Revolving Games has raised more than $25 million since 2020, suggesting that blockchain technology could play an increasing role in the gaming industry.

Blockchain ethos makes it a good match for gaming

Cryptocurrency functions as a user-centric currency as opposed to being controlled by single authorities such as banks. It is faster and less bureaucratic than traditional currencies. And not being presided over by any one authority means businesses that make use of cryptocurrencies can follow that user-centric ethos.

As a payment option, it is a good match for gaming-related companies all over the world who want to attract users with no or low fees. For example, in Australia, BitStarz Casino works on the principle of being created by players, for players. It therefore allows them to withdraw any winnings from the Bitcoin games they play on the platform in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cubits, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum without paying any fees. That’s an example of which video game companies should take heed.

In the same way, Saad Zaeem, co-CEO of US-based Revolving Games, pointed out that the cryptocurrency funding model means the company is well-placed to take advantage of changes in the gaming industry: “As the world moves from a developer-owned ecosystem to a player-owned ecosystem, Revolving Games will be at the forefront of this evolution.”

Growth to return in 2023

The video game industry had previously been regarded as recession-proof and Ampere research director Piers Harding-Rolls pointed out that the two years of huge expansion will now end. Although he did have good news for the sector as video game growth is forecast to return in 2023, with sales worth $195 billion.

As the cost of living crisis and rampant inflation continues to limit the spending power of consumers, it is imperative that major players in the entertainment industry strive to introduce new and innovative options such as cryptocurrency in the battle for a share of reduced disposable income.