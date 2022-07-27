Cost of fruit and veges, bread, meat, milk, fuel, housing surge as inflation hits 21-year high

The heartbreaking reality that regular Aussies pay much more for essentials was exposed in the details of Wednesday’s shock inflation update.

The cost of everyday items such as fruits and vegetables, bread, milk, meat, non-alcoholic drinks and even cleaning products rose last year as inflation in Australia jumped to its highest point in two decades.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released its quarterly figures of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the main measure of inflation – on Wednesday morning.

Government figures said the cost of transportation (up 13.1 percent) and housing (up 9 percent) — including both rent and mortgage payments — made the biggest jumps in the past year.

The largest increases in the past three months were: purchase of new homes by owner-occupiers (+5.6 percent), fuel (+4.2 percent) and furniture (up 7 percent).

Overall, Australia’s CPI rose 1.8 percent between April and July, to 6.1 percent last year.

That 6.1 percent increase was the strongest increase in inflation since mid-2001 and excluding the effects of the GST, the highest since the December quarter of 1990.

Consumer prices rose in all eight capital cities, with people in Perth and Brisbane experiencing the largest annual increases of 7.4 percent and 7.3 percent respectively.

The cost of non-alcoholic beverages, including coffee and tea, has risen 7.9 percent in the past year, the ABS said.

Breads, cereals and other foods, such as spreads and sauces, have risen in price by more than 6 percent in the past 12 months

Darwin (+6.6 percent), Hobart (+6.5 percent) and Adelaide (+6.4 percent) saw the next largest increases.

In Sydney, prices rose 5.3 percent and for Melbourne the jump was 6.1 percent, while in Canberra the jump was 6.3 percent.

Across Australia, transport costs – including fuel and public transport fares – rose 13.1 percent in the June quarter compared to the same time last year.

Housing costs rose by nine percent, undoubtedly driven by the sharp rise in electricity costs.

Major increases in the cost of new Australian homes over the past year have been a major factor in the rise in housing costs.

Across Australia, the cost of meat and seafood increased by 6.3 percent in the past year

Housing costs, including new homes, rent, electricity, gas and water, rose by 9 percent in the past year

New home prices posted their biggest annual increase since the series began in the June 1999 quarter, the ABS said.

“Price increases are still driven by high construction activity coupled with ongoing shortages of materials and labor.”

The ABS also noted that rents in Sydney and Melbourne rose for the second consecutive quarter.

July’s CPI data fueled fears of a super-large rate hike in August.

Previously, treasurer Jim Chalmers said “these are confronting numbers” with mortgage rates set to continue rising.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: ‘These are confronting numbers’ with mortgage rates continuing to rise

“It will get harder before it starts to diminish,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough time.”

Headline inflation is now well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of two to three percent, with the latest reading showing a sharp rise from the pace of 5.1 percent in March, when gasoline prices rose above $2 a year. liters climbed.

By contrast, the market’s banking expert David Ruddiman said the latest high inflation rate meant the RBA was likely to raise the spot rate by 75 basis points next Tuesday, which would be the largest monthly increase since December 1994.

“Now is the right time for the RBA to pull harder on the cash rate lever, otherwise we could be looking at a longer and much more difficult way back for Australians as the RBA aims for an inflation target of two to three percent,” he said.

An RBA rate hike of 0.75 percentage point on Aug. 2 would push the three-year cash interest rate from 1.35 percent to a seven-year high of 2.1 percent.

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would see their monthly repayments increase by another $256 if the Reserve Bank raised rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point.

The cost of ‘non-durable household products’, a group that includes cleaning products, rose 10.7 percent in the past year

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at its strongest pace since mid-2001, after unemployment fell to a 48-year low of 3.5 percent last month. But when the one-off effect of the introduction of GST was ruled out, Australia’s CPI was the highest since the December quarter of 1990

Ruddiman predicted that the spot rate could reach 3.5 percent in November, a level even higher than the 3.35 percent forecast by ANZ and Westpac.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Phil Lowe, has hinted this year that inflation is likely to hit 7 percent by the end of this year, and Dr. Chalmers will release a new ministerial statement Thursday with updated Treasury forecasts.

“The predictions are wrong,” said Dr Chalmers.

But he added that inflation is likely to “moderate next year” and “will take a long time for inflation to return to normal levels.”