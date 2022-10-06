Cost of living crisis: Coles has introduced new 'locked' stickers what do they mean

Some prices have also been ‘dropped and locked’ between 10 and 40 per cent

The initiative was introduced in an attempt to help fight inflation

The prices of 1,168 household products will remain locked until January 2023

Coles supermarkets have started using ‘locked’ stickers on shelves

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As the cost of living crisis continues to grip Australia, Coles has started using new ‘locked’ stickers on items to indicate prices won’t change anytime soon.

The price of 1,168 products in store and online will be ‘locked’ until 31 January 2023, unless otherwise stated.

The price of 150 products has also been ‘dropped and locked’ by as much as 40 per cent.

Coles supermarkets have started using “dropped and locked” stickers in stores and online as inflation continues to rise in Australia. The stickers mean that the cost will not increase until the specified date

The price of more than 1100 products will be ‘locked’ until 31 January 2023, unless otherwise stated

Products from popular brand names have been ‘dropped and locked’ including Steggles, Kleenex, Golden Circle, Kellogg’s, Bulla, Pepsi, Masterfoods, Cadbury, Handee and Whiskas.

Other products include Coles Free Range Chicken Breast, Coles Thin Sliced ​​Beef Fillet 400g, Kleenex Comfort Care Toilet Paper, Coles Tasmanian Cold Smoked Salmon, Kellogg’s Rice Bubbles and Darrell Lea Batch 37 Licorice.

While many shoppers are happy with the promise, others aren’t sold on the move.

The initiative was introduced to help household budgets go further

“When they have already increased the prices exponentially… what about the increases for products that are not locked?” One wrote.

“IGA has had Low Price Lockdown offers for quite a few years and they are locked for three months at a time and some items are usually extended for another three months,” added another.

‘Still waiting to see any savings at my grocery store.’

During this year, Australians have noticed the price of groceries and petrol rising due to inflation.

This has forced thousands to rethink how they spend their money and budget further by considering where they buy food.

What is the cause of inflation in 2022? Inflation is rising around the world, and food and energy prices are hitting record highs. Factors contributing to inflation in 2022: Supply and demand issues Consequences of the war Oil and petrol prices Source: World Economic Forum

Earlier this year, a Coles customer changed his shopping routine after claiming to have bought $205.50 worth of groceries for just $3.60 (pictured)

Earlier this year, a Coles customer changed his shopping routine after claiming to have bought $205.50 worth of groceries for just $3.60.

Anne from Queensland visited her local supermarket at 8pm on Wednesday and shared a photo online of the ‘bargain bonanza’ food, which included 10c wraps, chopped fruit and milk.

‘Best move in ages,’ she captioned the post on the social media site.

The following day, after visiting Coles again, Anne announced that she is permanently changing her shopping schedule to 6pm. 20.00 to score further touchdowns.