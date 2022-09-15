Cosmetics heir convinced Trump he could buy Greenland, feared he would be assassinated by Iran

One of former President Trump’s mind-bending antics as president was his suggestion that the US should buy Greenland, and according to a new book, he got the bright idea from an old college friend, New York cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder.

While late-night TV and the internet mocked the idea as a passing quirk of Trump, in reality the idea had been studied internally and the former president even called on his National Security Council to discuss the matter.

After Lauder, the billionaire heir to Estee-Lauder, planted the idea in Trump’s head, he told his national security adviser, “A friend of mine, a really, really experienced businessman, thinks we can get Greenland.”

‘What do you think?’ Trump asked.

That and other explosive revelations of the Trump presidency are revealed in a forthcoming book by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021′.

Lauder discussed the plan from the early days of the presidency and even offered himself as a back channel to the Danish government to negotiate. However, the Danes were not happy with the idea.

A special team was then appointed to evaluate the prospects, while many stunned aides tried to distract Trump from the path and prevent the prospect from leaking out for fear of a diplomatic snafu.

The former president himself told the authors of the forthcoming book that buying the area wouldn’t have been “so different” from his high-profile real estate purchases for the Trump organization.

‘I said, ‘Why don’t we have that?’ Trump said about Greenland.

‘You look at a map. I’m a real estate developer, I look at a corner, I say, ‘I need to have that shop for the building I’m building’, etc. It’s not that different.’

The idea eventually fell apart after public ridicule, which ended with Trump joining in on the fun on Twitter: ‘I promise not to do this to Greenland!’ he wrote, along with a meme of rural Greenland with a huge glass Trump tower slamming in the middle.

The former president was also reportedly so paranoid that Iran would retaliate for the US assassination of its top general, Qasem Soleimani, that he told guests at a 2020 Mar-a-Lago holiday party that he was leaving early for fear of an assassination attempt. by Tehran.

“We stopped him and we stopped him fast and we stopped him cold,” Trump said at a rally in Toledo, Ohio that month. “He was a bad guy. He was a bloodthirsty terrorist, and he is no longer a terrorist. He is dead.’

Privately, he was more afraid of the consequences, reportedly telling friends that he should return to Washington, where he would be “safer”.

Rarely restrained in his commentary, both publicly and privately, Trump also reportedly told those around him that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful with plastic surgery and said he would like Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the United Nations, would not choose. as a running mate because she had a ‘complexion problem’.

In other excerpts of the book, Trump belittled his son-in-law Jared Kushner for worrying only about his “liberal New York crowd.”

Melania Trump also reportedly told her husband that he was “ruining” the United States’ COVID-19 response, a new report suggested Wednesday.

The former first lady was ‘devastated by the coronavirus and convinced that’ [Donald] Trump was screwing up,” the book claims.

In a phone conversation with former Trump ally Chris Christie, Melania would recall telling him she told her husband, “You’re screwing this up.” Apparently, she begged Christie to help Trump take the pandemic more seriously.

She told Trump, “This is serious. It gets really bad, and you have to take it more seriously than you take it.’

But according to the book, he didn’t do much more than brush her off.

“You worry too much,” Trump replied. ‘Forget it.’

Also among the bombings were concerns from Trump’s top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, that the ex-president would order an attack on Iran on his way out the door of the White House.

And according to the authors, it was one of Trump’s associates who gave him the idea.

“Milley told his staff at the time that it was a ‘What the hell are these guys talking about?’ moment,” the book claims.

Melania Trump reportedly told her husband about the pandemic: “This is serious. It gets really bad, and you have to take it more seriously than you take it”

Trump reportedly told his wife to ‘forget’ in response to her concerns

But that’s not the only time the ex-president has scared his advisers for national security.

After Trump publicly sided with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies accusing the Kremlin of meddling in the US election, the director of national intelligence privately asked “associates” about the relationship between the two leaders.

‘I’ve never been able to come to a conclusion. It begged everyone to ask: what does Putin have on him that makes him do something that undermines his credibility?’ then DNI Dan Coats reportedly said.

In the Middle East, Trump is said to have shocked Jordanian King Abdullah II by offering him the West Bank that the monarch told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, is reported to have told his staff that he had a ‘What the hell are these guys talking about?’ moment” when a former Trump staffer advised the president to attack Iran

And while Trump’s foreign chops were recognized by late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize, the book claims the ex-president had a hand in that, too.

A former senior aide to Trump told the authors, “The president asked Abe to nominate him over dinner.”

Other revelations include newly discovered messages from top Trump officials depicting the White House in a state of chaos during the 2018 midterm elections.

‘Okay, for the first time I’m really afraid of the country. The madness has been unleashed,” then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen wrote to a colleague.

She also said Trump’s defense, education and labor ministers were all threatening to resign.

Looking ahead to his future potential campaign in 2024, the former president didn’t say whether he would run, but poured cold water on the chances of him running with Mike Pence again.

The reason was that Pence failed to prevent the 2020 election results — Trump’s defeat — from being certified by Congress.

“It would be totally inappropriate,” Trump told the authors. “Mike committed political suicide by not taking votes he knew were wrong.”