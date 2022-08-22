Corrie’s Samia Longchambon showcases her incredible figure in a striped swimsuit

<!–

Samia Longchambon couldn’t hold back her smile as she showed off her incredible figure in a striped bathing suit on Sunday.

The Coronation Street actress, who has played Maria Connor in the ITV soap since 2000, was stunned in the black and white piece from Pour Moi.

The soap star, 40, straightened her blonde shoulder-length locks of poker while sheltered from the sun under a large woven hat.

The mother of two completed her look with black sunglasses.

Samia caused a storm in the beautiful swimsuit while holding up a peace sign in front of a red camper.

She later enjoyed a large cocktail as she took off her sunglasses and looked up at the blue sky.

Samia wrote on Instagram: ‘Maybe my favorite bathing suit’.

The soap star also wowed in a black bikini from the same brand as she posed next to a yellow surfboard by the pool.

Alongside the photo gallery she wrote: ‘Summer ’22 you’re up there with my favorites…’

The stunning photos come after Samia revealed she was misdiagnosed with asthma after experiencing breathing difficulties due to her crippling anxiety.

Appearing in Loose Women last year, the actress revealed that she has struggled with her mental health since childhood, prompting her mother Patsy Ghadie to take her to the doctors.

Thinking back on the outcome of the deal, Samia admitted that the fear she felt in her early years continued into adulthood.

She told the panelists via a video link: “Anyone who knows me has always known that I am quite an anxious person.

“I’m known for being a bit of a worrier and very careful about everything.

“I’ve had anxiety since I was a kid and when I was a kid my mom took me to the doctors and the doctor first diagnosed me with asthma because I couldn’t breathe deeply.

“So they finally gave me inhalers when I was about 11, thinking it was asthma, but it wasn’t, it was anxiety.”

The actress is the mother of Freya, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband Matthew Smith, a property developer.

The couple divorced in 2011 after six years of marriage.

She married Dancing On Ice professional Sylvain Longchambon in 2016 and they welcomed their son Yves, six, in September 2015.