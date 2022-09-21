Corrie’s Ryan Thomas ‘is the latest star to sign up for Celebrity: SAS Who Dares wins’

Ryan Thomas is reportedly the last star to sign up for the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which will begin shooting in 2023.

According to The sun the actor, 38, who played Jason Grimshaw in the soap until 2016, jumped at the chance to appear on the grueling Channel 4 show.

However, they revealed that his famous brothers Adam from Emmerdale and Scott from Love Island, both 34, won’t let him “live” if he quit.

Singing: Ryan Thomas is reportedly the latest star to sign up for the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which will begin shooting in 2023

During the intense reality shows, contestants compete against each other in an intensive two-week training course designed to replicate the British Special Forces selection course.

The source told the publication: “Ryan didn’t have to think twice when asked. He likes to push himself and take on heavy tasks.”

“He knows it will be a huge challenge, but he is determined to push through. He knows his brothers Scott and Adam won’t let him live if he stops early.”

No turning back: His famous brothers Emmerdale’s Adam (center) and Love Island’s Scott (right) won’t let him ‘live’ if he dropped out

No stranger to reality television, Ryan appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and overhauled his body to compete in ITV’s The Games earlier this year.

He also appeared in a similar extreme show on Celebrity Island 2017 with Bear Grylls, where he met his partner TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

The couple are now parents to son Roman, two and two-month-old daughter Lila, as well as Ryan’s daughter Scarlett, 13, from his relationship with former co-star Tina O’Brien.

MailOnline has reached out to Ryan’s representatives for comment.

Formerly: Ryan appeared in a similar extreme show on Celebrity Island 2017 with Bear Grylls (pictured on the show)

Matt Hancock is another celeb who has reportedly signed up for the latest series of the grueling show to be filmed in Jourdan.

The former health secretary, 43, is said to have met with producers this month to work out the details of his appearance on the grueling reality show.

Mr Hancock hopes to show a ‘different’ side of himself after he resigned after he was found to have broken social distancing rules and cheated on his wife with a senior assistant last year.

Happy endings: On the show, he met his partner TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and the couple are now parents to son Roman, two and two-month-old daughter Lila (pictured together in 2019)

Tough: Contestants are put to the test by former soldier Jason Fox and former US Marine Rudy Reyes

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: “Matt gets a huge number of offers and is asked to appear on TV shows all the time, but he hasn’t signed up for anything.”

Mr. Hancock is put to the test during the show by former Private Jason Fox and former US Marine Rudy Reyes.

The politician is passionate about fitness and was regularly seen running through the capital early in the morning during his reign.

New Appearance: Matt Hancock is another celeb who has reportedly signed up for the latest series of the grueling show featured in Jourdan

Reality star James Argent 34, who has spoken publicly about his battle with drug addiction, depression and binge eating, is also thought to have set himself the ultimate physical and mental challenge after losing 14 stones following his life-saving stomach surgery.

A source has revealed exclusively to MailOnline that James is “determined” to make it to the end of the course and wants to prove he’s capable of taking on the most grueling show on TV.

An insider of the show told MailOnline: “James has been through so much in his life, but now after months of recovery and working on himself, he is ready for a challenge of this magnitude.

He is ready for the challenge

“It’s not just the physical aspect of the show for James, he’s being tested mentally and given the chance to talk about everything he’s been through over the years.

“The producers of SAS are always looking for celebrities who have a story to tell and are willing to seize the opportunity – James is the perfect signature.”

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for James and a Channel 4 representative for comment.