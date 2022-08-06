Corrie’s Lucy Fallon stuns in a green co-ord as Faye Brookes opts for a pink mini dress at the races

Former Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and Faye Brookes radiated glamor on Saturday as they headed to Haydock Races in Merseyside.

Lucy, 26, who played Bethany Platt on the soap, opted for a bright green Forever Unique midi skirt and corset combination for a day out.

While 34-year-old Faye, who portrayed Kate Connor on screen, opted for a pink mini dress with a striking bow detail.

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon (left) was stunned in a green corset top and midi skirt on Saturday when former co-star Faye Brookes donned a pink bow-detail mini dress as they enjoyed a day at the Haydock Races

Lucy’s skirt had a dramatic slit and ruffled draped design, while she paired the second piece with nude pumps.

The blonde slung a padded, nude-colored crossbody bag over her shoulder, next to a silver watch and dainty necklace.

Her bright locks fell freely behind her ears in a straight style, while the actress placed black sunglasses on her head.

Lucy opted for a bright palette of makeup and posed for snaps in front of a floral wall as she prepared for a day of horse racing.

Meanwhile, Faye’s bright dress certainly caught the eye with its statement bow bust as the actress paired the number with platform heels in a silk material.

She took the ensemble up a notch by clinging to a quilted Chanel handbag and adding a pearl Vivienne Westwood choker with the brand’s eye-catching orb pendant.

Her dark locks were styled in a voluminous blow dryer, pushed to one side and created in one big sweep.

She went for a red lip makeup look and enhanced her complexion with a radiant base makeup.

The actresses also took to Instagram to share an insight from the day, when Faye took a selfie with Lucy and posted it to her 200,000 followers.

While Lucy also posed next to Corrie’s Ellie Leach, who was stunned in a bright yellow blazer and trousers.

Famous faces such as Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Nermina Pieters also attended the racing event, called Rose of Lancaster Carnival.

The Carnival started on Friday and ends on Sunday, with the annual Style Awards during the event on Saturday.

Attitude! The actresses also took to Instagram to share an insight from the day, when Faye took a selfie with Lucy and posted it to her 200,000 followers