Corrie’s Lucy Fallon opens her pregnancy after her ‘traumatizing’ and ‘horrific’ miscarriage

Lucy Fallon has expressed her excitement over the birth of her first child with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson, but also admits the experience is tinged with anxiety following a miscarriage in March.

The former Coronation Street actress, 26, announced last week that she is five months down and is expecting her bundle of joy in February.

She said The mirror: “It was a traumatizing, terrible time. We went for a scan and they couldn’t see anything so then we went to the hospital and they thought they could see something so it was very up and down.”

“I had pregnancy symptoms and felt very unwell. There were no signs that I had miscarried, so that made it more of a shock. We just assumed everything would be fine. When they did the blood tests and other tests a week later, I went back and they said I had miscarried. It was a very strange feeling.’

Still, the soap star revealed that the tragic loss brought the couple closer together and made them realize they wanted to start a family.

Lucy said, “That changed things and it made us realize that this was definitely what we wanted. Such situations can really put your relationship to the test. It has made us closer and stronger.”

Lucy previously said: OKAY! magazine: ‘I was a bit shocked by what we went through and I didn’t think it would happen so soon. But we were made up and it felt like the next stage for us. It felt like it had to be that way.”

The actress initially didn’t believe she was pregnant again and admitted she FaceTimed her mother in shock after a positive test result before telling Ryan the happy news later.

She also revealed that she will be monitored throughout her pregnancy as she is classified as ‘high risk’ due to her heart-shaped uterus.

While this wasn’t the cause of her miscarriage in March, it understandably causes concern for the star.

While the pair are looking forward to becoming a family of three, they still have to come to terms with their recent loss.

Discussing her “traumatizing and horrific” miscarriage, Lucy explained: “Although so many people go through it, you never expect it to happen to you. I had envisioned this little person coming into our lives and then they were taken from me.

“It was really mentally challenging and really awful to deal with, but Ryan was so supportive.”

Lucy had to have surgery after the loss to… removing pregnancy tissue, but luckily ‘supportive’ Ryan was able to be by her side while she was in the hospital.

In the same month as her miscarriage, Ryan was also hospitalized as he had to undergo surgery on his knee to help with historical injuries.

Though she hadn’t announced her miscarriage yet, Lucy referenced the couple’s woes in an Instagram post on March 21, sharing a selfie of the couple she endorsed: “A few tough weeks but luckily 2 have ux ️’

Lucy and Preston North End midfielder Ryan went official on Instagram last May.

Their romance came after Lucy called off business with her ex-partner Tom Leech for good in January 2021.

Lucy first split with her boyfriend of three years last August, before filming ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat after the lockdown had ‘driven them apart’.

But insiders close to the actress later revealed that they secretly reunited last September to give their relationship one last try.

However, according to a report, Lucy soon kicked the insurance manager out of the house they shared in Blackpool for the last time.

For help and support with baby loss, contact The Miscarriage Association on 01924 200799 Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk