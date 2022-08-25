WhatsNew2Day
Corrie’s Kevin Webster poses with Curly Watts and Martin Platt in throwback snap

Entertainment
By Merry

‘The very first Corrie Brat Pack’: Kevin Webster wears a mustache and double denim as he poses with Curly Watts and an 80s ski jacket with Martin Platt in throwback snap

  • The actor, who played three characters during his stay on the ITV soap between 1986-2015, shared the photo taken 33 years ago
  • Stuart is seen with Sally Dynevor who played Sally Webster, along with her ex-husband Michael Le Vell, who played Kevin Webster
  • Coronation Street has been nominated for the Serial Drama award at the National Television Awards

By Rebecca Davison and Laura Fox for Mailonline

Published: 16:13, 25 August 2022 | Updated: 16:15, 25 August 2022

Former Corrie star Stuart Wolfenden has shared an iconic throwback snap of his castmates on Twitter, taken in 1989.

The actor, who played three characters during his stay on the ITV soap between 1986 and 2015, shared the photo taken 33 years ago.

Stuart wrote: ‘Youth! My Corrie Days… The very first Corrie Brat pack! We are cool.’

The Brat Pack: (L-R) Stuart, Michelle Holmes who played Tina Fowler, Sally Dynevor who played Sally Webster, Sally Ann Matthews who played Jenny Bradley, Michael Le Vell who played Kevin Webster, Sean Wilson who played Martin Platt and Kevin Kennedy who played played Curly Watts

Stuart is seen with Sally Dynevor who played Sally Webster from 1986 to the present, along with her ex-husband Michael Le Vell, who played Kevin Webster from 1983 to present,

He wears the mustache he always wore on the show and some serious 80s double denim over a blue T-shirt, with his characters’ mechanic overalls nowhere to be seen.

Sean Wilson, who played Martin Platt from 1985 to 2005 and made a brief return in 2018 before becoming a real-life cheese seller, stands next to him in a red ski jacket.

Occasionally: Michael Le Vell remains on the soap to this day as mechanic Kevin Webster and 33 years ago he rocked the double denim

Hairy! Kevin famously wore a mustache in the 80s, but you only see him with designer stubble these days

She hasn't aged a day! Three decades may have passed, but Sally Dynevor, who plays Kevin's ex-wife, also known as Sally, remains on the soap to this day

And the apple doesn't fall far from the tree: Sally's daughter Phoebe has since become a successful actress herself with the lead role in Bridgerton

Blast from the past: Kevin Kennedy played one of the soap's more iconic characters, Curly Watts (pictured)

Former soap star: The actor (pictured in 2022) has openly described his struggle with alcoholism

And Kevin Kennedy, who played the hapless Curly Watts from 1983 to 2003 before becoming a famous musician, was especially popular in Canada, wearing a khaki parka coat.

Also in attendance were Michelle Holmes who played Tina Fowler from 1989 to 1990, and Sally Ann Matthews who played Jenny Bradley from 1986-1991, who returned for a guest run in 1993 before reprising her role permanently from 2015.

It comes after Kevin recalled having a “huge blackout come-stroke” at the height of his battle with alcoholism, revealing how he collapsed after going two days without alcohol in May 1998, which forced him to clean the soap bosses.

Vintage: Sally Ann Matthews also appeared in the snap, originally playing the part of Jenny Bradley on Corrie from 1986 to 1991,

She is back! She reprized the role in 2015, and she still appears to this day

Fun Flashback: Sean Wilson played Martin Platt on Corrie from 1985 to 2005, then briefly reprized the role in 2018

Collecting: Since he left the soap behind, he has become a convinced cheese farmer

Fleeting: Michelle Holmes played barmaid Tina Fowler on Corrie from 1989 to 1990

Screen star: Since appearing on the soap, she has had a string of other TV roles (pictured in 2012)

He told The sun: ‘I came to in the ambulance and I was shocked to death. I knew I would die if I continued, but emotionally I didn’t understand, the addiction told me it was normal.’

Kevin described the “blackout come-stroke” as a “moment of clarity” as he told Coronation Street bosses about his decade-long problem.

The actor continued: ‘I knew my drinking wasn’t normal – no one else I knew drank in the morning, canceled plans because they couldn’t get a drink or only went on vacation where they could drink the most – but I couldn’t stop .’

Now 25 years sober, Kevin says: ‘Alcohol held me back, I couldn’t concentrate and made terrible decisions. Quitting alcohol gave me turbo energy.’

At odds: Coronation Street has a shot at the Serial Drama award at the National Television Awards in September

The first episode of Coronation Street was broadcast live on Friday, December 9, 1960 at 7 p.m.

William Roache, best known for playing Ken Barlow, is the longest-serving soap opera actor and has appeared on the popular ITV show since its inception.

Coronation Street has been nominated for the Serial Drama Award at the National Television Awards in September.

The show will take on EastEnders, Emmerdale and the now-cancelled Neighbours.

THE FULL NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINEES 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

trigger point

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & December

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

goggle box

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the fighters

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning

COMEDY

after life

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

