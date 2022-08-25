Corrie’s Kevin Webster poses with Curly Watts and Martin Platt in throwback snap

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Corrie star Stuart Wolfenden has shared an iconic throwback snap of his castmates on Twitter, taken in 1989.

The actor, who played three characters during his stay on the ITV soap between 1986 and 2015, shared the photo taken 33 years ago.

Stuart wrote: ‘Youth! My Corrie Days… The very first Corrie Brat pack! We are cool.’

The Brat Pack: (L-R) Stuart, Michelle Holmes who played Tina Fowler, Sally Dynevor who played Sally Webster, Sally Ann Matthews who played Jenny Bradley, Michael Le Vell who played Kevin Webster, Sean Wilson who played Martin Platt and Kevin Kennedy who played played Curly Watts

Stuart is seen with Sally Dynevor who played Sally Webster from 1986 to the present, along with her ex-husband Michael Le Vell, who played Kevin Webster from 1983 to present,

He wears the mustache he always wore on the show and some serious 80s double denim over a blue T-shirt, with his characters’ mechanic overalls nowhere to be seen.

Sean Wilson, who played Martin Platt from 1985 to 2005 and made a brief return in 2018 before becoming a real-life cheese seller, stands next to him in a red ski jacket.

Occasionally: Michael Le Vell remains on the soap to this day as mechanic Kevin Webster and 33 years ago he rocked the double denim

She hasn’t aged a day! Three decades may have passed, but Sally Dynevor, who plays Kevin’s ex-wife, also known as Sally, remains on the soap to this day

Blast from the past: One of the soap’s more iconic characters, Kevin Kennedy (in 2022), played Curly Watts in the soap from 1983 to 2003

And Kevin Kennedy, who played the hapless Curly Watts from 1983 to 2003 before becoming a famous musician, was especially popular in Canada, wearing a khaki parka coat.

Also in attendance were Michelle Holmes who played Tina Fowler from 1989 to 1990, and Sally Ann Matthews who played Jenny Bradley from 1986-1991, who returned for a guest run in 1993 before reprising her role permanently from 2015.

It comes after Kevin recalled having a “huge blackout come-stroke” at the height of his battle with alcoholism, revealing how he collapsed after going two days without alcohol in May 1998, which forced him to clean the soap bosses.

Vintage: Sally Ann Matthews also appeared in the snap (left), who originally played the role of Jenny Bradley on Corrie from 1986 to 1991, before reprising her role in 2015, and she still appears to this day ( right)

Fun Flashback: Sean Wilson played Martin Platt on Corrie from 1985 to 2005, then briefly reprized the role in 2018. Since leaving the soap, he has become a convinced cheesemonger (in June 2022).

Fleeting: Michelle Holmes (pictured right in 2012) appeared on Corrie as the barmaid Tina Fowler from 1989 to 1990 (left)

He told The sun: ‘I came to in the ambulance and I was shocked to death. I knew I would die if I continued, but emotionally I didn’t understand, the addiction told me it was normal.’

Kevin described the “blackout come-stroke” as a “moment of clarity” as he told Coronation Street bosses about his decade-long problem.

The actor continued: ‘I knew my drinking wasn’t normal – no one else I knew drank in the morning, canceled plans because they couldn’t get a drink or only went on vacation where they could drink the most – but I couldn’t stop .’

Now 25 years sober, Kevin says: ‘Alcohol held me back, I couldn’t concentrate and made terrible decisions. Quitting alcohol gave me turbo energy.’

At odds: Coronation Street has a shot at the Serial Drama award at the National Television Awards in September

The first episode of Coronation Street was broadcast live on Friday, December 9, 1960 at 7 p.m.

William Roache, best known for playing Ken Barlow, is the longest-serving soap opera actor and has appeared on the popular ITV show since its inception.

Coronation Street has been nominated for the Serial Drama Award at the National Television Awards in September.

The show will take on EastEnders, Emmerdale and the now-cancelled Neighbours.