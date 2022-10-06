Corrie star Simon Gregson is spotted on crutches sporting an orthopaedic boot

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson was spotted on crutches with a boot on his leg on Sunday.

The 48-year-old actor visited a garden center in Cheshire with his wife Emma Gleave on his birthday.

Simon, who plays Steve McDonald on the hit soap, looked a little under the weather as he stepped outside.

Simon, whose real name is Simon Alan Gregory, kept it casual in a bright orange sweater, which he paired with black and khaki pants.

He kept himself inconspicuous by wearing a black cap and some stubble.

Emma also cut a casual figure in a gray Calvin Klein sweater, dark baggy pants and a black puffer jacket.

She tied her locks back from her face and drove the couple around while Simon was injured.

Simon hobbled on crutches and wore an orthopedic boot, which is used to prevent more damage and help an injured spot heal.

Depending on the injury, users can wear the boot for up to six weeks.

A representative for Simon declined to comment when approached by MailOnline on Thursday.

In April, Simon was questioned in the back of a police van after an altercation between two men at a Toby Carvery in Aintree.

He was “dragged to an emergency meeting by the bosses of Coronation Street” after the incident, it was reported.

The actor was at The Rocking Horse pub opposite the racecourse after Aintree Ladies Day and had enjoyed some time in one of the course’s luxurious suites earlier in the day.

The star reportedly had a conversation in an effort to get him to control his behavior on nights out, according to a report.

A source told The sunSimon is one of Corrie’s longest-serving stars and is loved on set, but that doesn’t mean he has carte blanche to behave the way he wants.

Bosses have told Simon his recent behavior is not okay and things are not looking good for the soap.

“They warned him to clean up his act. Simon apologized and said he would behave his best from now on.”

A spokesman for Toby Carvery Aintree told MailOnline at the time: “We can confirm that there was an incident Friday night at the restaurant that was reported to the police. We are fully cooperating with the police investigation.’

According to the Mirrorthe police spoke to Simon as he sat in the back of their van in the parking lot of The Rocking Horse after the altercation in the pub.

A source told the publication: ‘There was a disturbance and bouncers kicked him out – pinning him to the ground before the police arrived. He was taken to the police van and talked for some time. It was all very messy.’

A police spokesman added to the paper: ‘We can confirm that Merseyside Police were present at the Rocking Horse pub on Grand National Avenue, Aintree.

‘About 9.20 pm we received a report that two men were involved in an altercation in the pub. There were no injuries and the victim refused to make a formal complaint to the police. Investigations are underway.’

Earlier in the day, Simon was seen with the likes of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, 40, and her ex-husband of England rugby captain Mike, 43.

It came after Simon was reportedly ordered by bouncers to go home from his daughter Alexandra Mardell’s on-screen farewell party in Manchester’s Deansgate district in February.

In footage obtained by The sunthe soap star could be seen dancing shirtless on furniture after getting “a little merry.”

Simon is said to have directed his anger at the security personnel with a vigorous diatribe after they tried to kick him out of the room.

An onlooker told the publication: ‘He was the life and soul of the party, but went a bit far and it ended up irritating the bar staff and bouncers.’

A lip-reading expert told publication Simon that he appeared to say “f**k” and “f**k you” to the two employees before assuring, “I’ll go downstairs.”

When Simon rose to fame as a new heartthrob on one of the country’s most beloved soap operas in the 1990s, he hid a secret life of drinking and drug use.

Exclusive speaking to the Sunday Mirrorthe star admitted that shortly after his 1989 debut as Steve McDonald on Coronation Street, marijuana, cocaine and booze took hold of his personal life.

“I went completely wild,” he admitted. “I drank a bottle of whiskey after the pub at four or five in the morning… Sometimes I was two hours late for work. Other times I wouldn’t be there at all.

“I didn’t take it seriously and didn’t want to be there. I hated being famous. I’m not proud of my behavior, but being wasted was a way of forgetting… Cocaine use went hand in hand with alcohol abuse. I first started smoking marijuana.

“The reality wasn’t too great, so this alternate resource use reality was a better place to be. In the beginning it was an experiment and I could afford it… I spent a lot of money on it. It has changed me as a person.’

Admitting that his resulting slowness on the Corrie set led to tensions with onscreen father Charlie, he turned things around shortly after his issues were made public in 1995.

However, a down-to-earth Simon said: ‘Everything that has happened has made me the person I am today and I am so grateful for the life I have. I have a great job, a wonderful family and wonderful friends and colleagues. I’m lucky.’