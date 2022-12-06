Corpses of two newborn girls who ‘did not die naturally’ are discovered in fridge freezer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has been arrested after the bodies of two newborn girls who allegedly did not die naturally were discovered in a fridge in a French home.

Their bodies were found at the 41-year-old’s home last Thursday in the southern town of Bedoin after police received a telephone tip from an unknown man.

The woman was charged Friday on suspicion of the murder of two minors. It is not known if she is the mother of the victims.

Prosecutor Florence Galtier, in the southern city of Avignon, said, citing an autopsy: “The two children were not born dead.”

Their bodies were found at the 41-year-old’s home last Thursday in the southern town of Bedoin after police received a telephone tip from an unknown man. Prosecutor Florence Galtier, in the southern city of Avignon, pictured, said, citing an autopsy: “The two children were not born dead.” (archive image)

One of the babies had suffered a blow that left ‘cranial and intracranial’ bruising, which is believed to be the cause of death.

The prosecutor said it was unclear if the injuries were the result of violence, a fall, carelessness or something else.

Authorities have yet to establish whether the girls were twins or not related. It is not clear if the man who made the tip is related to the case.

One of the babies had suffered a blow that left ‘cranial and intracranial’ bruising, which is believed to be the cause of death. The prosecutor said it was unclear if the injuries were the result of violence, a fall, carelessness or something else. Pictured: Avignon (archive image)

There have been similar cases in France over the years.

Last March, a woman in her 30s was placed under investigation after two frozen babies were found in her home.

In 2015, five bodies were found in a similar case in which the mother was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Another case that went down in French legal annals was that of Veronique Courjault, sentenced to eight years in 2009 for killing three of her newborn children.

The bodies of two of the children were discovered in a freezer in the home she shared with her husband in South Korea.