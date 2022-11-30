Corporate America slashes thousands of jobs on recession fears: Cuts jumped 13% to 33,843 in October

Corporate America has cut masses of jobs in recent months as it braced for a US recession – and is expected to continue to do so.

In October, layoffs rose 13 percent — the highest increase since February 2021. U.S. employers also eased hiring this month, with job creation slowing the most since January 2021.

Only 127,000 jobs were created this month, far fewer than analysts had expected and nearly half of the 239,000 jobs created in October.

Companies that have experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic, particularly those in technology and e-commerce, are starting to cut spending ahead of what finance leaders fear will be tough times ahead.

Major companies such as Twitter, Lyft, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have made massive cuts to their workforce, upending a previously stable employer.

In October, layoffs rose 13 percent – the highest increase since February 2021

Only 127,000 jobs were created this month, according to data from the ADP Employment Report (Plotted: USBOL data)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, pictured at the New York Times Dealbook summit on Wednesday, said a four percent unemployment rate could be taken as an indication of a healthy job market

The unemployment rate currently stands at 3.7 percent, according to US Department of Labor statistics.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday that she wasn’t sure what an acceptable unemployment rate is, but said the Treasury has something in the range of four percent as an indication of a healthy job market. considered.

On Monday, a top Federal Reserve official told the Financieele Dagblad that while the central bank pushes for the still-rising inflation numbers, employment could rise further.

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said he expects the unemployment rate to rise to about 5 percent by the end of 2023.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk oversaw massive job cuts at the social media company. He posted a tweet on Wednesday expressing fears of a recession and linking it to high interest rates.

“The Fed must cut rates immediately,” Musk tweeted. ‘They greatly increase the chance of a severe recession.’

Musk is just one of many CEOs who have expressed concerns about the US economy.

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have all expressed concern that the US is headed for recession due to higher interest rates.

Speaking on Wednesday about the Federal Reserve’s budget plans for the coming months, Chairman Jerome Powell said that to bring inflation back to the two percent target, the labor market must be kept under pressure.

He said job growth remains too high, with about 290,000 jobs per month over the past three months, to keep spending down.

John Williams, a senior Federal Reserve official, said he expected the unemployment rate to rise from its current level of 3.7 percent to about 5 percent by the end of 2023.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, pictured speaking at the Brookings Institute on Wednesday

US-based tech companies have cut more than 28,000 jobs so far this year, more than double a year earlier according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Employers have tried to cut spending as the Federal Reserve has consistently increased inflation this year. Businesses faced higher borrowing costs and some were forced to slow growth and cut spending.

Wages and salaries rose more than five percent in the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and job losses followed.

A major mass layoff occurred in June when US homewares company Bed Bath & Beyond said it would cut about 20 percent of its workforce and close 150 of its 900 stores.

At the same time as Bed Bath & Beyond announced layoffs, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced plans to reorganize and cut about 20 percent of the company’s 5,600 employees.

Then Mark Zuckerberg announced a massive layoff from Meta in early November, telling employees that he was “in the wrong” and that he was “taking responsibility” for the problems that led to the cuts – which took place about 13 years ago. percent of Meta’s workforce.

Musk’s Twitter job terminations followed, with about 3,000 job cuts — some of whom left on their own while others were forced to leave.

Most recently, Amazon workers spoke of “chaos” when 10,000 employees were told they would lose their jobs during a scripted meeting.