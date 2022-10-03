Coronavirus formation is successfully modeled

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from a patient. Credit: NIAID



A physicist at the University of California, Riverside, and her former graduate student have successfully modeled the formation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that spreads COVID-19, for the first time.

In a paper published in virusesa journal, Roya Zandi, a professor of physics and astronomy at UCR, and Siyu Li, a postdoctoral researcher at Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory in China, offer a general understanding of the assembly and formation of SARS-CoV-2 from its constituent components .

“Understanding viral assembly has always been an important step leading to therapeutic strategies,” Zandi said. Numerous experiments and simulations of viruses such as HIV and the hepatitis B virus have had a remarkable impact in elucidating their assembly and providing means to combat them. Even the simplest questions about the formation of SARS-CoV-2 remain. unanswered.”

Zandi explained that a critical step in a virus’s life cycle is packaging its genome into new virions, or virus particles. This is a particularly challenging task for coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, with their very large RNA genomes. Indeed, coronaviruses have the largest genome known for a virus that uses RNA as its genetic material.

SARS-CoV-2 has four structural proteins: Envelope (E), Membrane (M), Nucleocapsid (N), and Spike (S). The structural proteins M, E and N are essential for the assembly and formation of the viral envelope – the outer layer of the virus that protects the virus and helps it to enter the host cells. This process takes place on the membrane of the endoplasmic reticulum Golgi Intermediate Compartment, or ERGIC, a complex membrane system that provides the coronavirus with its lipid envelope. The assembly of coronaviruses is unique compared to many other viruses because this process takes place on the ERGIC membrane.

Most computational studies to date use coarse-grained models where only details relevant at large length scales are used to mimic viral components. Over the years, the coarse-grained models have explained several virus assembly processes that have led to important discoveries.

“In this paper, we have successfully modeled the formation of SARS-CoV-2 using coarse-grained models: the N proteins condense the RNA to form the compact RNP complex, which interacts with the M proteins embedded in it. in the lipid membrane,” Zandi said.

She added that “budding,” which is when part of the membrane begins to curve, completes virus formation. The model that Zandi and Li developed allowed them to investigate mechanisms of protein oligomerization, RNA condensation by structural proteins, and cellular membrane-protein interactions. It also allowed them to predict the factors controlling virus assembly.

“Our work reveals key ingredients and components that contribute to the packaging of the SARS-CoV-2 long genome,” said Li. “The experimental studies regarding the specific role of each of the various structural proteins involved in the formation of viral particles are increasing enormously, but many details remain unclear.”

According to Zandi, the insight presented in the research paper and the comparison of the findings with those observed experimentally could provide some of these details and inform the design of effective antiviral drugs to stop coronaviruses in the assembly phase.

“The physical aspects of the coronavirus assembly examined in our model are of interest not only to physicists who are beginning to apply physics-based methods to the study of enveloped viruses, but also to virologists trying to identify key protein interactions in localize the assembly and budding of viruses,” she said. “We now better understand which interactions are important for genome packaging and virus formation. This is the first time we have been able to refine the interaction between the genome and proteins and obtain the genome condensation and assembly at the same time.”

The title of the article is “Biophysical Modeling of SARS-CoV-2 Assembly: Genome Condensation and Budding.”

Simulations of how a virus packages its genetic material could help design nanocontainers used in drug delivery

More information:

Siyu Li et al, Biophysical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 assembly: genome condensation and nascent, viruses (2022). Siyu Li et al, Biophysical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 assembly: genome condensation and nascent,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/v14102089

Provided by University of California – Riverside

