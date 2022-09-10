Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien reunites with Nikki Sanderson

<!–

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien reunited Friday with her former co-star and on-screen best friend, Nikki Sanderson.

The 39-year-old actress, who plays Sarah Platt in the ITV soap, took to her Instagram as she posed with Nikki, who used to play Sarah’s BFF Candice Stowe.

Nikki, now 38, played Candice on the cobblestones for six years before leaving the soap 17 years ago at the age of 21.

During the reunion, they were both shopping for couture dresses and stopped to pose with the store clerk.

Tina looked stylish in a leggy black mini dress and heeled boots and wore her blond locks in loose waves over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, on the right side of the photo, Nikki looked pretty in a baby pink blazer and tight light blue jeans paired with white trainers.

The post, originally shared by the store, included the caption: “The 2 most beautiful ladies on TV.”

Nikki joined rival soap opera Hollyoaks to play Maxine Minniver after she left Corrie.

Recently, however, she hinted that she might return to the cobblestones one more time during a Q&A with her fans.

When asked if she would reprise her Candice role, Nikki replied, “Never say never.”

The actress added: “I’m so happy at Hollyoaks so I’ll be there for now. But never say never.’

There are currently rumors that Nikki is in a relationship with Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan.

In January, it was reported that Nikki and Anthony were dating after they reportedly bonded over their love of fitness.

The pair are said to have struck up a romance last year following Nikki’s split from ex Greg Whitehurst in 2020 and her relationship with Anthony, also 37, has since gone ‘from strength to strength’.

The sun reported: ‘Nikki and Anthony go to the same gym and are really into fitness, so they bonded with that.

A source to the newspaper: ‘It has been a while and things are going well.

“Nikki has been having a bit of a rough time lately, and Anthony has been a great support to her.”

At the time, MailOnline reached out to both Nikki and Anthony’s representatives for comment.