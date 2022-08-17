Coronation Street’s Sally Carman and Joe Duttine throw second wedding ceremony

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have held a second wedding ceremony to celebrate with their co-stars.

Sally, 41, who is known for playing the role of Abi Webster and Joe, 52, who plays Tim Metcalfe, have been dating since August 2018.

The couple said ‘I do’ again as they celebrated Sunday with their loved ones at a lavish party, four weeks after they initially tied the knot.

Newlyweds: Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine gave a second wedding ceremony on Sunday to celebrate with their co-stars

Their co-star Vicky Myers, who plays DS Swain, shared a gallery of snaps of the happy couple.

She wrote: ‘Last night I had the privilege of celebrating with a bunch of beautiful people this amazing couple who said ‘I do’.

‘What a night it was. Congratulations to a very special couple and my dear friend, the inimitable. To Mr and Mrs Duttine’.

Cute couple: Sally, who is known for playing the role of Abi Webster and Joe who plays the role of Tim Metcalfe, have been dating since August 2018

Stunning: Sally donned the same wedding dress she’d worn for her first ceremony four weeks earlier, looking sensational in a light blue floor-length dress

Donning the same wedding dress she’d worn for her first ceremony four weeks earlier, Sally looked sensational in a floor-length light blue dress.

The newlyweds put on a romantic show as they slowly danced together before speaking through a microphone in front of the guests.

Vicky was joined by Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, and Sue Devaney, known for playing Debbie Webster, as the ladies beamed for a selfie.

Location: Sally and Joe were married at St Philip’s Church in Salford, where Sally was baptized two years ago, after their original date was postponed due to the pandemic

Sally and Joe were married last month at St. Philip’s Church in Salford, where Sally was baptized two years ago, after their original date was postponed due to the pandemic.

She wore a pretty blue dress and Joe wore a matching suit as they kissed in front of a balloon structure while holding glasses of champagne.

Sally shared the photo on social media, writing, “We did,” alongside a yellow love heart.

Beaming: Their co-star Vicky Myers, who plays DS Swain, shared a gallery of snaps of the happy couple as she beamed for a selfie

Sally joined Coronation Street in 2017 and played former drug addict Abi, with the character becoming embroiled in a dramatic storyline this year following the murder of her son Seb.

She met Joe on set, while the actor played taxi boss Tim.

They live together in a village near Stockport and got engaged last year during the first lockdown, with Sally being a stepmother to Joe’s three children aged 25, 14 and 12.

Great trio: Vicky who shared the photos on Instagram was joined by Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, and Sue Devaney, known for playing Debbie Webster

To Mr and Mrs Duttine: Vicky told her Instagram followers it was a ‘privilege’ to celebrate the ‘fantastic couple’ on their happy day

Sally described Joe’s kids as “gorgeous,” adding that she’s really lucky to have an extended family.

She said she was planning a Christmas wedding with Joe last year after she pushed back her original date due to Covid.

She told the Mirror: “I’m obsessed with Christmas, so when Joe said, ‘What’s your favorite time, when would you most like to do it?’ it was supposed to be christmas.

Sweet: Sally and Joe live together in a village near Stockport and became engaged during the first shutdown, with Sally being a stepmother to Joe’s three children aged 25, 14 and 12

‘We’re getting married late in the afternoon, so it will be dark and lit by rows of Christmas trees and twinkling lights; I can not wait.’

“We were supposed to get married in December, but we postponed it until next year because we didn’t know what the situation would be with regard to Covid,” she explained.

“We thought it was better than cured because I would have hated it if I had sorted it out and then couldn’t do it right.”

Soap Stars: Sally joined Coronation Street in 2017 as former drug addict Abi, while Joe plays taxi boss Tim Metcalfe

She was previously known for playing former heroin addict and prostitute Kelly Maguire in Shameless from 2009-2013.

In the coming years, she admits that she would like to star in a Christmas movie next to Coronation Street.

