Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson will make dramatic departure with Marvel-grade special effects

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will dramatically deviate from the soap opera in a high stakes rooftop face-off with Marvel-quality special effects.

Show producer Iain MacLeod has teased her latest ‘incredibly cinematic sequence’, as she confirmed the 18-year-old actress had left the show after it was reported she could be ‘killed’.

He teased the ‘explosive’ exit, saying: Subway: ‘We created this incredibly cinematic sequence for this week’s set, which I am incredibly excited about.

Thrilling: Coronation Street star Millie Gibson dramatically exits the soap in a ‘high stakes’ rooftop showdown with Marvel-quality special effects

“The gist of the week is we all know, and it hurts me to say it, but we all know Kelly is leaving the show.

“So we thought, well, the fact that Millie is going and that’s why Kelly is going is what allows us to get really big and do something incredibly high.”

In her final scenes, which were shot with special effects, the character can be seen fighting Gary Windass – played by Mikey North.

Manchester’s skyline can be seen in the background of behind-the-scenes photos supplied by ITV, as the pair appear to be fighting outside at night.

Wow! In her final scenes, which were shot with special effects, the character can be seen fighting Gary Windass – played by Mikey North

However, they were filmed in a studio during the day using a huge enveloping screen known as a volume wall that uses digital technology to simulate a cityscape.

A source in Coronation Street told this earlier The sun: ‘[Millie] has enjoyed her time on the soap, but there is a lot of excitement about what she will do next.

“Everyone is sworn to secrecy about her exit storyline, it’s going to be explosive.

“Millie doesn’t even tell people if the door is open for her.”

Millie’s character Kelly was recently at the center of a hate crime story in which she was charged with the murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

The teen was convicted of the murder before being acquitted of the crime after new evidence emerged.

Now, according to a source, Kelly could find out that Gary killed her loan shark father Rick Neelan (Greg Wood).

Kelly is currently unaware of Gary’s involvement in her father’s death after her dying mother Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) confessed to the crime to protect him.