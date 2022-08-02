Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson ‘is quitting and her character Kelly Neelan could be killed off’

Millie Gibson of Coronation Street would leave the soap and her character could be killed in an ‘explosive’ exit.

The 18-year-old actress, who stars as Kelly Neelan, is reportedly set to leave the ITV show this fall.

It has been claimed that Millie’s departure, which comes after three years on the soap, could see teenager Kelly murdered in dramatic scenes.

A source in Coronation Street told The sun: ‘[Millie] has enjoyed her time on the soap, but there is a lot of excitement about what she will do next.

“Everyone is sworn to secrecy about her exit storyline, it’s going to be explosive.

“Millie doesn’t even tell people if the door is open for her.”

Millie’s character Kelly was recently at the center of a hate crime story in which she was charged with the murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

The teen was convicted of the murder before being acquitted of the crime after new evidence emerged.

Now Kelly could find out that Gary Windass (Mikey North) killed her loan shark father Rick Neelan (Greg Wood), according to a source.

Kelly is currently unaware of Gary’s involvement in her father’s death after her dying mother Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) confessed to the crime to protect him.

MailOnline has reached out to Coronation Street for comment.

The news comes after Millie won the Best Young Performer gong at the British Soap Awards last month.

When she accepted the award, the actress gushed, “I’m so happy to be involved in such a great storyline.”

The British Soap Awards returned live to ITV for the first time in two years after the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, ITV aired a 60-minute special in 2020 titled The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years as narrated by long-running presenter Phillip Schofield.

This year, host Phillip Schofield, 60, welcomed a plethora of soap stars to London’s Hackney Empire, where they competed for awards in 14 categories.