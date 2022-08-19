Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson dons a chic black dress for her leaving drinks

The members of the Coronation Street cast let their hair down on Friday as they headed out for a boozy evening to celebrate Millie Gibson’s farewell drink.

The 18-year-old actress was in good spirits when she joined her fellow soap stars including Tanisha Gorey, Mikey North and many others for the fun bash at the Alchemist bar in Salford.

And the cast all looked upbeat as they set out to bid another heartfelt farewell to Millie, who is about to bend over as Kelly Neelan in the ITV soap.

Night out: Millie Gibson of Coronation Street said goodbye to her time on the soap as she joined her co-stars, including Tanisha Gorey (pictured) for her farewell drink on Friday

Millie cut a stylish figure in a black bodycon midi dress that flared at the hem.

The blonde bombshell also adorned her look with a pair of black thong heels to boost her height.

Millie has styled her platinum blonde hair in loose waves, allowing her hair to fall freely over her shoulders.

Leaving: The actress was in good spirits as she joined her fellow soap stars at the Alchemist bar in Manchester

Farewell: The cast all looked upbeat as they set out to bid another fond farewell to Millie, who will bow as Kelly Neelan in the ITV soap later this year

Chic: Millie cut a chic figure in a black bodycon midi dress with flared hem

Stunning: The blonde bombshell also graced a pair of black thong heels to increase her height, styling her platinum blonde hair in loose waves

Best Friends: She was seen walking hand in hand with her colleague Tanisha Gorey donning a gorgeous bustier corset top paired with cream skinny jeans

The TV star also wore a gold necklace with the letter ‘M’, as well as some gold earrings and a gold watch.

She also decided to protect her face with black square-frame sunglasses to complete the look.

Millie walked hand in hand with her colleague Tanisha Gorey, who donned a gorgeous bustier corset top paired with cream skinny jeans.

Looking swarve: She was also seen arriving at the bar with other co-stars, including Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker on the soap

Night out antics: The actor wore classic gray slacks teamed with a white sweatshirt and matching trainers

Black is best: she was also joined by Mollie Gallagher who opted for an all black outfit

The TV star also increased her height with a pair of black heels similar to Millie’s, and styled her hair in a half-up, half-down wavy hairstyle for the night to come.

She was also seen arriving at the bar with other colleagues such as Colson Smith, Mollie Gallagher, Bill Fellowes and Shelley King and her fiancé.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Millie had quit the soap and that her character Kelly could be killed in an “explosive” exit.

Silver Fox: And the silver fox Bill Fellowes walked along too, wearing a smart button-up shirt and navy blue trousers

Happy: Shelley King and her fiancé were also seen at the farewell party, with the pair appearing to be in high spirits as they walked into the bar

Photo done: Once in the bar, the Corrie stars were pictured enjoying their boozy night out

Night out: and Millie seemed to be cheerful as she snapped photos of the party leaving

A source in Coronation Street told The Sun: “[Millie] has enjoyed her time on the soap, but there is a lot of excitement about what she will do next.

“Everyone is sworn to secrecy about her exit storyline, it’s going to be explosive.

“Millie doesn’t even tell people if the door is open for her.”

Time for some drinks: the blonde bombshell seemed to be having a blast while the large group waited for the drinks to start flowing

Selfie: She was then spotted taking pictures of herself with her colleagues

Millie’s character Kelly was recently at the center of a hate crime story in which she was charged with the murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

The teen was convicted of the murder before being acquitted of the crime after new evidence emerged.

Now Kelly could find out that Gary Windass (Mikey North) killed her loan shark father Rick Neelan (Greg Wood), according to a source.

Kelly is currently unaware of Gary’s involvement in her father’s death after her dying mother Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) confessed to the crime to protect him.