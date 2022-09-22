Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon stuns at the Football For Change Gala 2022

She is best known for appearing on our TV screens when she tuned in to a new episode of Coronation Street.

But Lucy Fallon also knows how to bring glamor when it comes to putting on a show on the red carpet.

The 26-year-old actress was joined by her footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson on Thursday evening at the Football For Change Gala 2022, in partnership with MailOnline, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The blonde beauty, who played Bethany Platt in ITV soap Coronation Street, wore her locks in an up-do with her long bangs framing her face perfectly.

Her black ruffled dress matched her black and gold YSL suede clutch bag, which matched her multiple gold necklaces and bracelets.

The actress glowed with a gleaming golden tan after recently returning from her holiday in Ibiza.

Lucy added some height to her frame with her choice of hot pink satin strappy heels, which also added some drama to the look with a large bow on the back.

Her beauty Ryan kept it classic with a black suit and tie, with his brown hair in their natural curls.

The Football For Change charity gala, in partnership with MailOnline, was launched last year by Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to help young people from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds build a brighter future.

It is a major social mobility initiative, backed by football superstars including Gary Neville, Jude Bellingham, Steven Gerrard, Anthony Gordon, Lucas Moura, Peter Crouch and Alan Shearer.

The Football For Change campaign has also joined forces with Noel Gallagher ahead of a spectacular fundraising event next week in Manchester.

Since its launch in November last year, Football For Change has raised £350,000 and the aim is to double that amount in next week’s star-studded fundraiser.

Noel Gallagher headlines with his High Flying Birds and Melanie C and Emeli Sande also provide entertainment with individual sets.

Vernon Kay will host, while exclusive money can’t-buy lots have been donated for a live auction by David Beckham, Formula 1, Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris and BT Sport.