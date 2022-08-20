Coronation Street’s Kevin Kennedy recalls suffering ‘massive blackout-stroke’ during alcohol battle

<!–

Kevin Kennedy of Coronation Street recalls having a “massive blackout come-stroke” Saturday at the height of his battle with alcoholism.

The 60-year-old actor, who played Curly Watts in the soap from 1983 to 2003, described the terrifying moment as life-changing as it gave him the motivation to stop drinking.

Speak with The sun, Kevin revealed how he collapsed after going two days without alcohol in May 1998, forcing him to clean up the soap operas.

Sober: Kevin Kennedy, 60 of Coronation Street, recalled having a “massive blackout come-stroke” Saturday at the height of his battle with alcoholism (pictured in November 2021)

He explained: ‘I came to in the ambulance and I was scared to death. I knew I would die if I continued, but emotionally I didn’t understand, the addiction told me it was normal.’

Kevin described the “blackout come-stroke” as a “moment of clarity” as he told Coronation Street bosses about his decade-long problem.

The actor continued: ‘I knew my drinking wasn’t normal – no one else I knew drank in the morning, canceled plans because they couldn’t get a drink or only went on vacation where they could drink the most – but I couldn’t stop .’

On set: The actor, who played Curly Watts on the soap, described the moment as life-changing as it gave him the motivation to quit (pictured in 1989 with Elizabeth Dawn as Vera Duckworth)

Now 25 years sober, Kevin says: ‘Alcohol held me back, I couldn’t concentrate and made terrible decisions. Quitting alcohol gave me turbo energy.’

During the lockdown, Kevin discussed his struggles with alcoholism while insisting it was the time for people to get sober.

The actor admitted that the phones “hadn’t stopped ringing” at his Kennedy St charity, which aims to help people fight their addiction to alcohol.

Clarity: He explained: ‘I came to in the ambulance and I was scared to death. I knew I would die if I kept going, but emotionally I didn’t understand’ (pictured November 2021)

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, he said: ‘We have a very small charity, Kennedy Street. During the lockdown, our phones don’t stop. They are people who self-medicate at home during the pandemic.

“Now is the perfect time to get sober. We have raised money and we need some help. I think that because of psychological problems we may lose more people than with the virus itself, as it is now.’

“There is no judgement. We’re not judging anyone here. We’ve all been through it. That’s the secret of it. There is a privacy to it. You can get help without doing much. You are not alone.’

Help: During lockdown, Kevin discussed his struggles with alcoholism while insisting it was the time for people to get sober

Kevin previously admitted that he “always had a drink nearby” as he battled his addiction during his time on the cobblestones.

In an earlier episode of Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘I was known to be a maintenance drinker where I sustained a certain level of intoxication throughout the day and that balance is quite hard to find.

‘Sometimes if you went too far, you were visibly drunk, but if you didn’t drink enough, you went into involuntary detoxification, which is not nice at all. So yes, I always drank somewhere near or around me.’