Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent stuns in a coral swimsuit as she poses with her sons

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brooke Vincent provided an insight into her family trip to Tenerife, Spain, as she shared a series of snaps with her two sons.

The former Coronation Street star, 30, took to Instagram to share a stunning sunset photo, after documenting their family day out at Siam Park water park.

She shared a silhouetted photo of herself dressed in a coral swimsuit and crochet skirt as she looked away from the camera and watched the sunset.

Family: Brooke Vincent provided insight on her family trip to Tenerife, Spain, as she shared a series of snaps with her two sons

She held her sons Mexx, three, and Monroe, 12 months — who she shares with her footballer fiance Kean Bryan — in each arm for the photo.

The actress styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves as she stood in front of the water, which reflected the beautiful orange glow of the sunset.

Brooke, who played Sophie Webster in the ITV soap, also shared a flashback of herself standing solo on a beach, alongside the caption: “How it goes versus how it started.”

She had previously documented her family day out to Siam Park and shared a video of her posing with her two sons before going down the waterslides.

Fun times: The former Coronation Street star, 30, took to Instagram to share a stunning sunset photo, after documenting their family day out at Siam Park water park

In one shot, Brooke showed off her incredible figure in a green swimsuit while enjoying an ice cream cone and holding her eldest son Mexx in her arms.

She shielded her eyes with oversized sunglasses and wore her hair falling loosely over her shoulders in the adorable shot.

Brooke also shared a photo of herself wearing jeans over her bathing suit as she sat with her two sons on either side of her.

Her family holiday comes after she gave her fans a rare insight into her Christmas festivities with her footballer partner Kean, 26, and their two children.

Looking back: Brooke, who played Sophie Webster in the ITV soap, also shared a throwback snap of herself soloing on a beach, alongside the caption: ‘How it goes versus how it started’

Sweet: She cuddled up to her sons Mexx, three, and Monroe, 12 months – who she shares with her footballer fiancé Kean Bryan – in one photo

In an instant, Brooke looked fabulous in a black strapless jumpsuit that she paired with a pair of comfy fuzzy sliders.

She straightened her long brunette locks and donned a perfectly applied makeup palette to show off her beauty.

Brooke dressed her two boys in matching gray sweaters and leggings, while Kean kept casual in a black T-shirt and dark jeans.

In a short video, Mexx looked like his mother’s image as he photobombed her glamorous mirror selfie in a Manchester United football kit.

Festive: Her family holiday comes after she gave her fans a rare insight into her Christmas festivities with her football partner Kean, 26, and their two children

Her sons were all smiles as they played in big cardboard boxes after receiving their Christmas presents, while Brooke snapped a photo of them having fun.

On Boxing Day, the family was joined by their cousins ​​as they all dressed up in matching red pajamas for a group photo together.

Brooke first started dating Kean from Sheffield United in 2016 and they got engaged last year.

The star previously revealed that she and Kean hope to expand their brood in the future, joking that she wants “lots” of kids.