Coronation Street’s Arianna Ajtar puts on a busty show as she shows off her tight tummy in co-ord

Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar looked nothing short of sensational on Saturday as she stepped out for a night out in Manchester.

The actress, 26, cut a very fashionable figure in a bold colorful combination that showed off her golden glow.

Her outfit consisted of a short mini skirt that emphasized her long, lithe legs and a tie-in crop top.

Her chiseled abs, diamond belly button ring and roomy plunging neckline were on full display in the eye-catching ensemble.

Arianna – who played model Olivia Radfield in Corrie in 2018 and 2019 – carried her essentials in a white handbag.

She added height to her frame in a pair of lime green high heels and adorned with some gold hoop earrings.

Her raven locks were scraped off her face in an elegant ponytail as she displayed her pearly white smile.

The soap star opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup, including a swipe of pink lipstick and fluttering false eyelashes.

Arianna first came to the cobblestones in 2018 as a model for a photo shoot with Rosie Webster at the underwear factory.

However, it wasn’t long before it was revealed that she had been used as a drug mule by Rosie’s ex-boyfriend Antoine – after she opened her suitcase and found cocaine.

Rosie, OIivia and Gemma Winter then decided to get their own money back and exchanged the drugs for powdered sugar.

Back then, Arianna couldn’t resist sharing her exciting soap news before hitting the cobblestones and shared a picture of herself on Instagram in between filming.

The actress shared a selfie of herself wearing a black studded baker’s hat and a blue sequined off-the-shoulder top.

She captioned it with, “You know when you’re younger and you tell people you want to be an actress, the general reaction is usually ‘Oooh, I’ll see you on Corrie in a few years”

“Well I did, please show your support and tune in to Coronation Street every night for the next week to watch me play Olivia Radfield, I’ve never loved a workplace so much️.” (sic)