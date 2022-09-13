Coronation Street SPOILER: Peter Barlow in a dramatic brawl after Spider’s secret is revealed

Coronation Street’s Spider Nugent will struggle to maintain his cover in upcoming scenes after viewers learned Monday night that he was working as an undercover cop.

The activist was spotted filming a violent brawl in which Peter Barlow clashed with his protesting friends after viewers learned he was secretly spying on his ex Toyah Battersby for authorities.

It remains to be seen if Spider’s real identity will be revealed in the coming weeks, as Toyah was already furious to learn that he was secretly married, after their steamy night together.

The scenes show Peter (played by Chris Gascoigne) lashing out at one of Spider’s friends and pushing him to the ground after the group began to form against him.

Cornered by the group on their way out of a club, Peter lashes out and forces Spider (Martin Hancock) to restrain him.

Of course, Spider fears his friends might reveal his secret identity as an undercover cop, something Peter would no doubt be furious about given his own past relationship with Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

On Monday, viewers were stunned to learn that the Spider was working undercover for the police to spy on Toyah.

Toyah was accused of killing her husband Imran in a car accident, and in the following scenes, she confesses to Spider that she fully intended to kill him after learning that he cheated on her and fathered a child with Abi. Franklin.

While preparing for a trial, Toyah comes to terms with her ex Spider, and they rekindle their romance, leaving him torn over whether he should reveal her words to the authorities.

Speaking of the scenes, actor Martin said: “It’s a strange one, because there comes a point where you think, can I get more done within the system?

“I was wondering what the backstory was and I can’t give it all away, but there’s a pretty powerful backstory to why Spider joins the police force and in my mind it works even though he’s had a few collisions himself. He hasn’t exactly been an angel.

“It’s very difficult for him. The only person in the world that he really doesn’t want to mislead or hurt in the world is Toyah. The truth is he absolutely adores her, but he also has his job to do, but it’s hard and it’s a thin line he’s treading.”

TBD: This week’s episodes of Corrie were in the midst of a schedule switch on ITV as they prioritize coverage of events following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

He went on to say, ‘It’s really hard, she really turns the screw on Spider and puts him in an almost impossible position and the cliffhanger is, is he crumbling or not?’

Viewers will have to wait and see if Spider stays silent about Toyah’s confession, or puts his career first by reporting her to the police.

This week’s episodes of Coronation Street have been in the midst of a schedule switch on ITV as they prioritize coverage of events following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Coronation Street continues on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday.